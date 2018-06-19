Baldwin is one of four finalists for the award, presented by ESPN.

Seahawks’ receiver Doug Baldwin is one of four finalists for the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award, presented by ESPN. The winner will be announced on July 17 with a show of the award ceremony on televised on ESPN on July 24 at 4 p.m. Seattle time.

The other finalists for the Ali award are John Cena of WWE, Kevin Durant of the Golden State Warriors and J.J. Watt of the Houston Texans.

The fourth annual awards are given, according to ESPN, as “a celebration of the impact made by athletes, teams and sports industry professionals who use the power of sport to make a difference throughout the world.’’

ESPN will make charitable contributions on behalf of the award nominees. Additionally, the net proceeds of the event will once again benefit the Stuart Scott Memorial Cancer Research Fund at the V Foundation. Last year, more than $2 million was donated to the community on behalf of the Sports Humanitarian Awards. Additionally, Lilly Oncology will once again return as an event sponsor.

The Ali award is given specifically to an athlete “whose continuous, demonstrated leadership has created a measured positive impact on their community through sports. The candidate must embrace the core principles that Muhammad Ali embodied so well, including confidence, conviction, dedication, giving and respect.’’

Baldwin is nominated for his efforts to increase education and address issues facing law enforcement and the issues they face serving their communities (notably, helping support Initiative 940) as well as partnering with the city of Renton to build the Family First Community Center.