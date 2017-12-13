Seahawks defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson said Wednesday a crude comment about his mother led to him confronting fans in Jacksonville on Sunday.

Seahawks defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson said Wednesday he didn’t hear any racial slurs directed his way from the Jacksonville fans he tried to confront in the stands at the end of Sunday’s 30-24 loss before being lead away by team security.

But Jefferson said he did hear a vile comment about his mother, which is what he said compelled him to approach the stands.

Teammate Jarran Reed tweeted after the game that he heard a racial slur aimed at Jefferson as Jefferson was walking off the field after being ejected in the final minute, and Reed reiterated that on Wednesday.

Jefferson, though, said he didn’t specifically recall hearing anything racial.

“I honestly don’t know,” Jefferson said. “There was a lot of people saying a lot of stuff. I didn’t really tune in to anything in particular. There was really only one thing I tuned into in particular. Someone said they were going to have sex with my mother. That was the only thing I could really remember.”

Jefferson said he heard that comment after he turned toward the stands after an object was thrown in his direction.

“When the first thing was thrown I went to go confront the guy and he said he was going to (expletive deleted) my mother and all that kind of stuff,” Jefferson said.

The second-year defensive lineman said he regretted how far the incident got.

But he said he was not surprised that neither he nor any Seattle players would be suspended from the events that arose as a few fights developed as the Seahawks charged the Jacksonville line as the Jaguars were kneeling down to run out the final seconds (though it is expected there will be multiple fines).

“I was happy to hear that but I kind of figured that because nobody really did anything wrong,” Jefferson said. “If you actually go back and watch the film and see, none of us did anything wrong. We are down by six and we are playing to the last play. I mean we still have a chance to win and it’s a football game. So they snap the ball. I don’t see what’s wrong with us coming off the ball playing football. Even Mike’s play (Michael Bennett), Mike is trying to swipe the ball. We are trying to get the ball back. We are trying to win the game. So I am not surprised.”

Jefferson said he watched film of the incident and called it “a little hard” to watch. “It was even worse because my kids have seen it, my wife has seen it,” he said. “She was upset about it and I felt even more upset for them because they had to watch that.”

Jefferson met on Monday with Seahawks coach Pete Carroll who told him the obvious — it wasn’t a good idea to confront fans in the stands.

“We talked some about it,” Jefferson said. “It’s just one of them things. It’s unfortunate. You know you wish it didn’t get that far, wish it didn’t happen. But it’s one of those things that happened. We’ve got to learn from it and we’ve got to move on from it, getting ready for LA (Los Angeles Rams).”