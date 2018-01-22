Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett was added on Monday to the NFC Pro Bowl team.
Veteran Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett was added to the NFC Pro Bowl roster Monday, replacing Everson Griffen of Minnesota, who pulled out of the game due to injury.
It will be the third straight year Bennett has taken part in the game and his addition gives Seattle six official Pro Bowlers, though only four are expected to play.
Middle linebacker Bobby Wagner, who was an initial selection, pulled out of the game recently due to his hamstring injury that ailed him the second half of the 2017 season.
And tight end Jimmy Graham, also an initial selection, will not play, it was revealed Monday, and will be replaced by Minnesota’s Kyle Rudolph. No specific reason was given for Graham pulling out of the game but he was on the Injury Report consistently throughout the 2017 season due to lingering issues with the knee on which he had surgery in 2015, and may not want to risk anything since he can become an unrestricted free agent in March.
Other Seahawks expected to play alongside Bennett are safety Earl Thomas, quarterback Russell Wilson and receiver Doug Baldwin.
Baldwin was also recently added as an injury replacement.
Having six players named as official Pro Bowlers is one shy of the franchise record of seven set five times — 1984, 2005, 2014, 2015 and 2016.
Bennett, Wagner, Graham and Baldwin all played in the game last season along with Cliff Avril, K.J. Wright and Richard Sherman.
The Pro Bowl will be played at noon Seattle time on Sunday at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.
