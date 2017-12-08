Joeckel spent his first four NFL seasons in Jacksonville after the Jaguars selected him with the second overall pick of the 2013 draft.

Luke Joeckel hopes that maybe if time allows he can get to Jacksonville’s waterfront and check out one of the seafood places he frequented often during his four years playing for the Jaguars.

But all Joeckel really wants as the Seahawks travel to Jacksonville this weekend is to come back with a much-needed win for Seattle. And not so much cause he has anything against Jacksonville, just because that’s what he wants every week.

Joeckel was Jacksonville’s first pick in the 2013 draft, taken second overall with the idea that he would man the left tackle spot for a decade or so.

That didn’t happen, though, as Joeckel battled injuries that limited him to five games as a rookie and four games in his final season in 2016, and along the way struggled to become the bedrock of the line the team envisioned.

That led to the Jaguars allowing Joeckel to become a free agent last spring and ultimately signing a one-year deal with Seattle worth $7 million guaranteed.

But if Joeckel has any animus toward the Jags he kept it well hidden this week.

“I’m just treating it like it’s another week,’’ he said of his return.

Joeckel says the Jags did approach him last offseason about possibly staying with the team, though they did not pick up a fifth-year option on his contract for the 2017 season, a move that allowed him to become a free agent.

“It is what is,’’ he said. “It’s in the past. I don’t look back too much. It’s a great opportunity I have here in Seattle. I enjoyed my time there but I have a new opportunity here in Seattle.’’

Just in case, coach Pete Carroll said this week he planned to have the same talk with Joeckel he said he has every week with players who are going against their former teams, one he said he also had last week with cornerback Byron Maxwell and defensive end Marcus Smith when Seattle played the Eagles.

“It is a big deal,’’ Carroll said. “It’s how you deal with it. Yeah, it’s natural. I mean I know that situation. I’ve felt that. I know what it does to you and how it works you up and all that. I think you have to manage it well and make sure it doesn’t get you out of the game that you are capable of playing. Luke will be fine. I haven’t talked to him yet about that, but I will.”

Joeckel said he doesn’t think it’ll be an issue, repeating that “it’s just another week.’’

What Joeckel cares more about is simply being back on the field after missing five games at midseason to have a cleanup surgery on the knee he injured last October that ended his final season with Jacksonville. Joeckel needed a complete knee reconstruction after tearing his ACL and MCL, one reason some wondered about Seattle’s decision to sign him. Joeckel, though, was able to start the first five games for Seattle at left guard, but said the knee continually got worse, requiring the clean-up surgery.

“I didn’t expect to have another surgery in the middle of the season,’’ he said. “But I’m glad I did. It feels better now than it did before. I knew it would be tough coming back from everything I did to the knee last season. But it was a little tougher than I thought. But now I feel good.’’

When Joeckel returned to the lineup two weeks ago he was joined by veteran Duane Brown at left tackle, who was acquired during his recovery period.

Seattle coaches say the Brown-Joeckel combo is giving them the best play they’ve had on the left side in a while and stabilizing the line as a whole.

“I think you can see it,’’ offensive line coach Tom Cable said. “It’s just consistency over there, and then you have Luke coming back. He had two struggles (against the Eagles), and then the rest of the night, he was really good. (Right tackle) Germain (Ifedi), (right guard) Ethan (Pocic), all of those guys are kind of improving together. I think it’s a result of having him (Brown) and having that consistency at that spot.”

It’s a line that could stay together for a while with all but Joeckel under contract through at least 2018.

But just as he says he doesn’t look back Joeckel also said he isn’t worrying about the future now.

After last season he said he moved back to Dallas (he was born in Arlington) and plans to keep a home base there for now. And from there, he said, “just kind of go where football takes me.’’