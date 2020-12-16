Poona Ford calls K.J. Wright “unc,’’ short for uncle. Bobby Wagner says his first impression of Wright in 2012 was that he had “an old soul.’’

“He’s listening to older music,’’ Wagner recalled. “He didn’t know any of the young music that was coming out. He made me feel like we was eight years apart but was only two years apart.’’

But if Wright can give off a vibe of being something of an elder statesman of the Seahawks — he’s older than all but four others on the team — his play on the field says otherwise.

At 31 Wright is having not only one of his better seasons but one that can also be described as being as important as any since he was drafted in 2011.

Wright’s ability to move to strongside linebacker from the weakside spot he had played almost exclusively since 2013 not only allowed the team to replace Bruce Irvin when he was lost for the year with a knee injury in the second game of the season but also cleared the way for first-round pick Jordyn Brooks to enter the lineup at weakside linebacker — which the team felt was his best spot.

And though Brooks missed two games with a knee injury and took a little while to find his footing as a rookie, the solidification of the linebacking trio with Wright on the strongside and Brooks at weakside has played no small role in Seattle’s defense turning a corner in the second half of the season.

“He’s playing terrific football and maybe even to his surprise a bit that he’s been so active playing outside,’’ coach Pete Carroll said this week.

Wright still plays some inside, too, usually moving back to the weakside spot in the nickel defense with Brooks coming off.

Sunday, for instance, Wright played 40 of the 43 snaps that the starting defense was on the field for together while Brooks played 18.

Wright’s made that work by turning in one of his better seasons in pass coverage. Pro Football Focus currently has Wright with a 75.9 grade in coverage, the second-best of his career behind the 2015 season and 11th best among all linebackers in the NFL. His overall grade is 12th-best of all linebackers this year and the third best of his career.

All of which leads to the question of Wright’s future.

After the team selected Brooks 27th overall in April with a long-term plan of playing him at weakside linebacker and it was then revealed that Wright had undergone shoulder surgery that was thought might potentially lead to him missing some of training camp some wondered if Wright would even be on the roster this season. His $5 million salary for this season was not guaranteed leading to speculation if that might be too much for a 31-year player coming off surgery and playing the same spot as a first-round pick (though Seattle had tipped its hand that Wright would stay when it picked up a $1 million roster bonus in March.)

But Wright has not only not missed any time but played so well he’s going to cash in even more — Wright can make an additional $1.5 million if he plays 80% of snaps this season, $1 million if he plays 55%. With three games left, Wright has played 87.42% of Seattle’s defensive snaps.

When Wright re-signed on a two-year deal with Seattle in the spring of 2019, he said it accomplished a goal of playing 10 years in the league.

It was tempting to think that maybe also stood as a potential finish line for Wright, who has said he intends to settle in Seattle once his playing days are done, and that he’d like to play his entire career with the Seahawks. When Wright signed that deal he was coming off an injury-plagued 2018 season in which he had knee surgery during the preseason and played just five games.

But the way Wright is playing now, Carroll said this week “I don’t know why we’d be talking about anything other than playing football for as long he wants to.’’

After Sunday’s 40-3 win over the Jets Wright indicated he wants to keep playing.

“I got my goal,’’ he said. “I’m playing really good, and so when this happens, I’m going to sit back and see what’s next for me. But as of now, I’m looking really good. … pretty happy year 10 is going in the right direction.”

But teams obviously can’t keep everybody and the Seahawks have no shortage of decisions to make after the season — among other pending free agents are running back Chris Carson and cornerbacks Shaquill Griffin and Quinton Dunbar while Seattle is also expected likely to try to extend safety Jamal Adams to a contract that could be in the $15-16 million range.

And Seattle is listed as having just under $18 million in cap space for the 2021 season by OvertheCap.com, assuming a lowered overall cap number for all NFL teams of $175 million due to COVID-19-related decreases in revenue (Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner account for $49 million of that on their own).

“I can’t imagine this team without him,’’ said defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. “He’s that good a player. He makes everybody around him good, he makes everything work.’’

He has done several times in recent years, Wagner lobbied for the team to keep Wright.

“I think whatever he wants to do they should make sure that happens,’’ Wagner said.

But when asked what it would be like to play without Wright, Wagner also acknowledged the reality of the NFL.

“We’ve been playing together so long, it would definitely be different,’’ Wagner said. “But it’s a business, so at some point it’s going to happen.”

Wright, though, is making a strong case for it not to happen anytime soon.