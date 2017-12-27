Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright said Wednesday that coach Pete Carroll talked to the team about the comments Sunday of safety Earl Thomas and cleared up any confusion other players had.

Like many others who saw what was by any judgment a strange scene Sunday when Seahawks safety Earl Thomas went to the Dallas locker room and told Cowboys coach Jason Garrett to “come get me,” longtime teammate K.J. Wright was initially a little confused by what it all meant.

But Wright, who joined the team in 2011, a year after Thomas, said Wednesday that players understand now that Thomas didn’t meant the statement as literally as some may have taken it. The way Wright said he sees it, Thomas is merely saying that a goal at some point in his career would be to play for Dallas, which Thomas considers his hometown team having grown up in Orange, Texas (which is about six hours away) and having played in college at Texas.

“Earl is a unique individual,” Wright said. “I love him, and like most people, a lot of guys grew up Cowboys fans. He just got really emotional. He’s saying towards the end of his career if something were to ever happen, come and get me. I knew what he meant. But when it came up initially, I was a little confused, but when he explained himself, I understood what he meant.”

Wright, in fact, said coach Pete Carroll explained the comments to the team, apparently after having had his own talk with Thomas.

Carroll on his radio show on Tuesday detailed how he had spoken with Thomas and that Thomas was “just having fun” and that “if he had another chance, he wouldn’t say that again.”

Wright said Carroll’s talk to the team about Thomas cleared things up.

“Carroll explained it, so we got it then,” Wright said. “It’s no big deal — he’s not going anywhere anytime soon. Maybe year 15 or 16 (of his contract), he can go to Dallas if that’s the case.”

Thomas is under contract through the 2018, which is what has led to speculation about his future. The Seahawks typically extend core players heading into the final year of their deals and there has been some thought that if Thomas were to demand to be the highest-paid safety in the NFL that the team could consider trading him.

Wright offered his own suggestion for how to settle things.

“Yeah, give this man a seven-year deal and keep him here and then the last year, he can go play for Dallas if he wants to,” Wright said.