Seahawks cornerback Jeremy Lane recorded a blood alcohol content level of .039 after he was stopped early Sunday morning but also admitted smoking marijuana three hours earlier, which led to his arrest for suspicion of driving while under the influence, a Washington State Patrol report on the incident reveals.

Lane, who has been with the Seahawks since 2012, was initially stopped for going 80 on eastbound I-90 – he was initially spotted by a patrolman on the floating bridge — and for then committing “several lane travel violations’’ and three unsignaled lane changes, the report states. Lane, driving a 2006 Dodge Charger, also had his hazard lights on, later explaining he was heading home because his home alarm had gone off.

He was stopped at 2:22 a.m. and the report states that the arresting officer “immediately smelled an odor of marijuana” when Lane rolled down his window.

Lane denied drinking but said he had “smoked marijuana three hours prior.’’

The report states he then exhibited signs of impairment on each of the three field sobriety tests he was given.

Lane agreed to take a blood alcohol test and recorded a .039.

The report states that it was the “suspected and admitted marijuana usage in conjunction with alcohol consumption’’ that led to Lane’s arrest.

The report states that Lane expressed concern over being arrested because he didn’t want people thinking he was drunk, quoting Lane as saying “this time I was more high than anything.’’

The report states there was one passenger in the car and that several “associates’’ of Lane’s also stopped at the scene to observe the arrest and that Lane was placed in handcuffs during the ride to Overlake Hospital for the blood draw.

He was then taken to King County Jail where he later posted $1,000 bail and was released.

The Seahawks have not commented on the incident but have said they are aware of it.

Lane, who turned 27 last July 14, was a sixth round pick in 2012 out of Northwestern (La.) State who has played in 70 games and started in 21. He was thrust into the starting lineup late in his rookie season when injuries hit other players.

He has been a standout special teams player for Seattle throughout his career and sporadically a starter at cornerback while also battling injuries — he played just 13 of a possible 32 games in the 2014 and 2015 seasons, also suffering a torn ACL and broken wrist in Super Bowl XLIX.

He started six games in 2017 during a season in which he was traded for a day to the Houston Texans before being returned to Seattle when he failed his physical.

Along the way he also lost his starting job as the team’s right cornerback to rookie Shaquill Griffin, and then as nickelback to Justin Coleman.

That he ended the season as a backup has led to conjecture that Lane will not return to the Seahawks next season. Lane has two years remaining on a four-year, $23 million contact he signed before the 2016 season but the Seahawks could save $11 million over the next two years against the salary cap, with just $2.5 million in dead money, if he is released.

Lane ended the season as one of just 11 players on the active 53-man roster who were part of the team that won the Super Bowl against Denver and 14 total if you include the injured Richard Sherman, Cliff Avril and Kam Chancellor, who all ended the season on the Injured Reserve list.

Lane’s potential release is one of several uncertainties in the cornerback position as the Seahawks enter the off-season. Byron Maxwell and DeShawn Shead — who have each been starters in past seasons — are each unrestricted free agents and Coleman is a restricted free agent.

