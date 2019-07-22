Seahawks defensive tackle Jarran Reed has been suspended for the first six games of the 2019 for a violation of the personal conduct policy for an incident from early 2017, a source has confirmed to the Seattle Times. The news was first reported by Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

As the NFL Network reported, Reed’s appeal was denied Friday morning.

King 5 TV reported in May 2017 about Reed being investigated for domestic violence and it has been confirmed this is the incident in question. Reed was not charged or arrested in the incident.

Reed can take part in training camp and the team will then be able to replace his spot on the 53-man roster once the season begins while he is suspended.

The news means Reed will be eligible to play on Oct. 20 against the Baltimore Ravens.

For Reed, the news comes at a particularly vital time as he is entering the final year of his initial four-year rookie contract that will pay him $1.16 million this season.

Advertising

Reed, though, has been hoping to get an extension after having had a career-high 10.5 sacks last season, and NFL observers thought it good news for him when Atlanta’s Grady Jarrett last week signed a new deal averaging $17 million per season.

“That helps really define the (defensive-tackle) market,’’ former NFL agent Joel Corry who now works for CBSSports.com and other outlets told the Times of a contract that makes Jarrett the third-highest-paid defensive tackle in the NFL, behind Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams and Fletcher Cox of Philadelphia, and that he thought Reed might want to match.

More relevant to the Seahawks is how to play the first six games of the season — which includes contests against some of the best offenses in the NFL such as the Steelers in week two, Saints in week three, Rams in week five and Cleveland in week six — without the player who is by far their best defensive tackle.

Seattle could look to try to bolster its defensive line with available veterans or other free agents or also just rely on some younger players but it will be hard to make up for the overall presence of Reed, who played 773 defensive snaps last season, the most of any Seattle defensive linemen and 78 percent of Seattle’s defensive snaps overall.