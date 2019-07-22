Seahawks defensive tackle Jarran Reed has been suspended for the first six games of the 2019 for a violation of the personal conduct policy for an incident from early 2017, a source has confirmed to The Seattle Times. The news was first reported by Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

As the NFL Network reported, Reed’s appeal was denied Friday morning.

King 5 TV reported in May 2017 that Reed was being investigated for assaulting a female who had filed a complained about an assault at 3 a.m. on April 27 at a home in Bellevue. Reed was not charged nor arrested, but this is confirmed to be the incident for which Reed is being suspended.

Reed can take part in training camp and the team will then be able to replace his spot on the 53-man roster once the season begins while he is suspended.

The news means Reed will be eligible to play on Oct. 20 against the Baltimore Ravens.

For Reed, the news comes at a particularly vital time as he is entering the final year of his initial four-year rookie contract that will pay him $1.16 million this season.

Advertising

Reed, though, has been hoping to get an extension after having had a career-high 10.5 sacks last season, and NFL observers thought it good news for him when Atlanta’s Grady Jarrett last week signed a new deal averaging $17 million per season.

“That helps really define the (defensive-tackle) market,’’ former NFL agent Joel Corry who now works for CBSSports.com and other outlets told the Times of a contract that makes Jarrett the third-highest-paid defensive tackle in the NFL, behind Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams and Fletcher Cox of Philadelphia, and that he thought Reed might want to match.

More relevant to the Seahawks’ immediate plans is how to play the first six games of the season — which includes contests against some of the best offenses in the NFL such as the Steelers in Week 2, Saints in Week 3, Rams in Week 5 and Cleveland in Week 6 — without the player who is by far their best defensive tackle entering the 2019 season.

Seattle could look to try to bolster its defensive line with available veterans or other free agents or also just rely on some younger players but it will be hard to make up for the overall presence of Reed, who played 773 defensive snaps last season, the most of any Seattle defensive linemen and 78 percent of Seattle’s defensive snaps overall.

Seattle has been projecting to have a starting defensive tackle duo of Reed and second-year player Poona Ford, who is replacing Shamar Stephen, last year’s other primary starter at tackle who signed with the Vikings as a free agent.

Seattle signed veteran free agents Al Woods and Jamie Meder in the offseason and each now looms as more critical players to help get the Seahawks through Reed’s suspension.

Advertising

Reed was drafted in the second round out of Alabama in 2016 and had started 37 games in that time, playing in all but two of a possible 49 regular season and post-season games, and has started 31 games the past two seasons.

His 10.5 sacks last season were just the third time in Seahawks history that a tackle had 10 or more sacks in a season. The others were Hall of Famers Cortez Kennedy and John Randle.

Reed also had a career0high 50 tackles last season and recovered two fumbles.

He was particularly productive down the stretch last year with two sacks against the 49ers in week 15 and then two more against Arizona in the regular season finale. He also had two sacks in a week three win over Dallas.