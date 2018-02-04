The father of Seahawk Frank Clark was killed in a fire earlier this week.
The father of Seahawk defensive end Frank Clark was killed in a fire in Cleveland earlier this week.
Clark tweeted the news on Sunday and the team later sent out a statement that “the Seahawks family is mourning with Frank Clark and his loved ones after their tragic loss.”
Clark later tweeted a link of a fire that occurred last Tuesday in Cleveland.
Cleveland.com reported details of the fire but did not specify that it had yet been termed arson.
Most Read Stories
- What you need to know as tax filing season begins
- Amazon rolls out celebs for 90-second Alexa Super Bowl commercial WATCH
- ‘This never happens’: International student’s unexpected ordeal ends with surprise twist
- Huskies relaunch program with win over Arizona | Matt Calkins
- Washington stuns No. 9 Arizona 78-75 with Dominic Green’s buzzer beater
Most Read Sports Stories
- Huskies relaunch program with win over Arizona | Matt Calkins
- Washington stuns No. 9 Arizona 78-75 with Dominic Green’s buzzer beater
- Analysis: Is there a major shake-up coming on the Seahawks' defensive line? Critical decisions loom
- Cold Blooded 2.0? Looking back on a night UW fans won't soon forget
- Seahawk Frank Clark loses father in Cleveland fire
Clark lists his home town as Cleveland having played at Glenville High in that city before attending Michigan and then being drafted by the Seahawks in the second round in 2015.
Clark just completed his third season with the Seahawks.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.