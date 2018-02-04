The father of Seahawk Frank Clark was killed in a fire earlier this week.

The father of Seahawk defensive end Frank Clark was killed in a fire in Cleveland earlier this week.

Clark tweeted the news on Sunday and the team later sent out a statement that “the Seahawks family is mourning with Frank Clark and his loved ones after their tragic loss.”

Clark later tweeted a link of a fire that occurred last Tuesday in Cleveland.

Cleveland.com reported details of the fire but did not specify that it had yet been termed arson.

Clark lists his home town as Cleveland having played at Glenville High in that city before attending Michigan and then being drafted by the Seahawks in the second round in 2015.

Clark just completed his third season with the Seahawks.