The father of Seahawks defensive end Frank Clark was killed in a fire in Cleveland last week as well as what he said were three other family members.

Clark tweeted the news on Sunday and the team later sent out a statement that “the Seahawks family is mourning with Frank Clark and his loved ones after their tragic loss.”

Clark later tweeted a link about the fire that occurred Tuesday in Cleveland.

Cleveland.com reported details of the fire but did not specify that it had been termed arson.

On Monday the Cleveland fire department officially confirmed that one of the four killed in the fire was Frank Clark III, Clark’s father. That report says that the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Clark lists his hometown as Cleveland, having played at Glenville High in that city before attending Michigan and then being drafted by the Seahawks in the second round in 2015.

Clark just completed his third season with the Seahawks.