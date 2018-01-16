Seahawks guard Ethan Pocic was name to the 2017 PFWA All-Rookie Team Tuesday.

Seahawks guard Ethan Pocic was named to the Professional Football Writers of America (PFWA) 2017 All-Rookie Team, it was announced Tuesday, the only Seattle player honored.

Pocic, a second-round pick out of LSU, was one of three guards named to the team along with Dan Feeney of the Los Angeles Chargers and Jermaine Eluemunor of the Baltimore Ravens.

Pocic was one of two Seattle rookies to emerge as full-time starters this season, the other being cornerback Shaq Griffin. But there was a stacked class of rookie cornerbacks this year and Griffin did not make the team, with Marshon Lattimore of the New Orleans Saints and Tre’Davious White of the Buffalo Bills earning the nod, instead.

Pocic is only the third Seattle rookie to make the team — which has been in existence since 1974 and as such is considered maybe the most prestigious of the all-rookie teams out there — since 2012.

Running back Thomas Rawls and returner Tyler Lockett each made it in 2015.

Prior to that Seattle hadn’t had a player make it since 2012 when Bobby Wagner and Bruce Irvin were honored (though not Russell Wilson, with Washington’s Robert Griffin III getting the nod at QB, instead).

Pocic started 11 games this season and played 638 snaps, most of any rookie other than Griffin’s 875.