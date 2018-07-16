With training camp 10 days away, the Seattle safety took to social media to ask the team to trade him if he doesn't soon have a new contract.

The big question as the Seahawks get set to open training camp July 26 is whether veteran three-time All-Pro free safety Earl Thomas will show up after having skipped minicamp in June in letting the team know as loudly as he can that he’d like a new contract.

In an apparent sign that there has been no thawing in the positions of either Thomas or the team, though, Thomas took to Instagram Monday afternoon to post a brief note asking the Seahawks to trade him if they can’t get a deal done.

Wrote Thomas: “Always been the underdog ain’t nothing new. Extend…..if you don’t want me let’s make a trade happen I understand it’s a bizz.”

Thomas hasn’t said much since releasing a statement prior to minicamp in June in which he wrote he would not take part in any team activities until his contract situation was resolved.

It was tempting to wonder if Thomas’ minicamp holdout followed shortly thereafter by Kam Chancellor’s announcement that he has not been cleared to play football might lead to renewed talks between Thomas and the Seahawks.

But indications have been that the Seahawks are not budging and Thomas’ brief statement Monday seems to indicate he may be laying the groundwork to continue his holdout into training camp.

The stakes start to get high, though, as Thomas could be fined $40,000 for each day of training camp that he misses.

If the holdout lasts beyond five days teams can also then fine a player 15 percent of his signing bonus (which was $9.5 million for Thomas) and then one percent for each additional day up to 25 percent (it’s worth noting teams have the ability to fine players but do not have to, and fines are often reduced or waived once a player reports). During the regular season, players are paid weekly and Thomas would get docked 1/17th of his base salary of $8.5 million for every game he missed, or $500,000.

Thomas also would have to report by midseason or his contract could be tolled, meaning he couldn’t become a free agent at the end of the 2018 season.

In other words, he’ll have plenty of incentive to report at some point, and he also undoubtedly would like something settled before camp starts so he doesn’t risk losing money (Thomas could also have been fined $84,435 for skipping minicamp. All fines are at team discretion and are often waived or greatly reduced once a player reports. It’s unclear if Thomas was fined for minicamp).

What Thomas wants is for the team to give him a new contract that would likely top the $13 million a year of the highest-paid safety in the NFL, Kansas City’s Eric Berry. Thomas’ current average-per-year of $10 million ranks him sixth among all safeties.

But the Seahawks appear reluctant to go that route at the moment, if ever. Thomas will turn 30 before the 2019 season and Seattle has been burned on the last three third contracts it has handed out, to Marshawn Lynch, Michael Bennett and Chancellor. And as the offseason showed, the Seahawks are just fine with moving on from veteran players now. Seattle general manager John Schneider said in April that there had been no talks between the two sides after the team had had some discussions with Thomas’ representatives at the NFL Combine in March. Schneider said then there was no need for any additional talks because “they know where we are at” in terms of what the team might be willing to offer.

The Seahawks are also thought comfortable with Thomas playing this season without a new contract, knowing they could potentially get a third-round compensatory draft pick in 2020 if he signs elsewhere (Seattle also would have franchise tag options, though those are probably unlikely to come into serious consideration).

Thomas has sounded rumblings of discontent about his Seattle future for almost a year now, most notably chasing down Dallas coach Jason Garrett after a game against the Cowboys on Christmas Eve and telling him to “come get me” once Seattle “kicks me to the curb.”

Dallas remains thought the team that would be the most interested in trading for Thomas, in part because Thomas has made it clear he’d love to play for the Cowboys, the team he followed as a kid while growing up in Orange, Texas. Any team trading for Thomas would want him for more than a year and Thomas would seem likely willing to do what it would take to make a contract work with the Cowboys.

But it’s also thought Dallas has not offered more than a third-round pick with Seattle thought wanting at least a second.

So for now, as Thomas’ statement Monday reiterated, the stalemate continues.