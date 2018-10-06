It's the second time this season Earl Thomas has been fined. Last week, the Seahawks safety had to cut a $10,026 check for taking a bow in the direction of the Cowboys' sideline.

Adding further insult to an insult, Seahawks free safety Earl Thomas was fined $13,369 for his obscene gesture directed at the Seahawks bench as he was carted off the field with a season-ending broken tibia in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game at Arizona, a source confirmed to the Seattle Times. Thomas was fined for what was deemed as unsportsmanlike conduct by the NFL. The fine amount is the standard 2018 rate for a first offense unsportsmanlike conduct violation.

Thomas’ gesture was caught by FOX TV cameras but did not result in a penalty since it happened off the field of play. Thomas suffered a broken left tibia when trying to break up what was a 22-yard touchdown pass from Josh Rosen to Chad Williams that tied the game at 17 with 8:59 remaining. Seattle went on to win 20-17 on a field goal on the final play.

It was revealed earlier this week that Thomas was fined $10,026 for taking a bow in the direction of the Dallas bench after an interception in the fourth quarter against Dallas on Sept. 23. That action was deemed as falling under the league’s description of taunting (Thomas was also flagged for a personal foul).

Fines are withheld from a player’s next game check. Thomas is on Injured Reserve and will get the remainder of his 2018 base salary of $8.5 million, paid out in $500,000 game checks each week for the rest of the year.

The fine structure is based on a formula agreed to in the 2011 Collective Bargaining Agreement and the fine minimums increase five percent each year of the CBA — which runs through 2020 — which accounts for seemingly random amount of the fines themselves.

The fines go to programs for former players, as agreed to by the league and the players association, specifically the NFL Player Care Foundation and the Gene Upshaw Players Association’s Players Assistance Trust.