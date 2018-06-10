Thomas, who turned 29 last month, is entering the final season of his current four-year, $40 million contract.

Consider Seahawks free safety Earl Thomas officially a hold out.

Thomas announced via Twitter on Sunday morning that he will not attend the team’s mini-camp this week or any other team activities “until my contract situation is resolved.” Thomas is entering the final season of a four-year, $40 million contract and wants an extension and a raise entering the 2018 season.

Thomas has not been attending any of the team’s offseason program. But everything until now has been officially voluntary and players cannot be fined or punished in any way for not attending.

Players can be fined for not attending mini-camp, which is mandatory, and Thomas could be fined up to $84,435.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Thursday that he expected Thomas and others who have not been attending OTAs (Organized Team Activities) — cornerback Bryon Maxwell and defensive end Frank Clark —to show up.

And Seahawks general manager John Schneider said in April that Thomas’ representatives had told the team that Thomas would not hold out.

But Thomas, who had said in an ESPN interview in January that he would consider holding out if he didn’t have a new deal, is making good on that threat.

Thomas wrote Sunday “I want to remain a Seahawk for the rest of my career but I also believe that based on my production over the last eight years that I’ve earned the right to have this taken care of as soon as possible. I want to have certainty in regards to the upcoming years of my career.”

Thomas indicated he will continue to work out on his own writing “I’m going to continue to work my craft and put in work so that I can add to the team and give us the best chance to win. I hope my teammates understand where I’m coming from I believe this is the right thing to do.”

This would be the first official holdout for Seattle sine the 2015 when strong safety Kam Chancellor held out through training camp and ultimately missed the first two games of the season before returning without a new contract.