Michael Bennett should play against the Giants but the Seahawks continue to have no timetable for a return for Cliff Avril.

While Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Tuesday the outlook for defensive end Michael Bennett to play this week looks good he continued to express only uncertainty about the longterm future of defensive end Cliff Avril.

Bennett suffered a plantar fascia injury in the second quarter of a 16-10 win against the Rams a week ago Sunday and sat out practice on Tuesday.

But Carroll said Bennett took part in a walk-through and was expected to practice on Wednesday with the expectation that he will be able to play against the Giants Sunday.

“He feels like he’s going to be able to play,’’ Carroll said. “But he’s going to need all of these days to keep healing. So good signs today, though.”

Bennett is scheduled to talk to the media on Wednesday, often also a sign that a team expects a player to play in that week’s game as injured players are usually off limits.

As for Avril, the bye week provided no further clarity to his future as he continues to be tested to see what caused numbness in his arms when he suffered a stinger against the Colts on Oct. 1.

Carroll said the following week that it was unclear whether Avril would be able to play again saying “we are just going to take care of him and make sure that he is well. And if he wants to come back and we want to bring him back, we’ll let you know when we know. But right now we don’t.’’

Tuesday, he said there remains only uncertainty.

“We are continuing to help him look and figure out what comes next,’’ Carroll said. “I can’t say anything to you today — maybe next couple of days we’ll know more. He’s continuing to see specialists to make sure he knows what his situation is and we are encouraging all of that.’’

Avril, who turned 31 in April, had started every game since the 2013 season and has never missed more than three in any season since entering the NFL in 2008 with Detroit. He had one of his best seasons last year when he had a career-high 11.5 sacks and made his first Pro Bowl.

Carroll has referred to Avril as suffering “serious stingers” that have resulted in numbness in his arms and hands. He suffered the injury when he attempted to bring down Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett, whose foot kicked Avril in the chin and snapped his head back.

In other injury news. …

— Carroll said none of the three players on either the NFI or PUP lists — cornerback DeShawn Shead and defensive linemen Malik McDowell and Dion Jordan — will return to practice this week, which is the first week they could have come back. Any of the three can come back to practice between now and week 11 and practice for up to three weeks before they either have to be placed on the 53-man roster or on Injured Reserve.

— Carroll, though, said McDowell has taken another significant step in being able to work out with the team’s trainers. He suffered a severe concussion in an ATV accident in July and has done little since. But Carroll said beginning two weeks ago he was able to start doing some conditioning work with the team’s trainers. “He’s working out with the trainers and they are just re-entering the conditioning phase of things. Just trying to get him back into some shape and all of that. Just to get him moving. So it’s a very positive sign just for him and glad he can finally get going again. He really wants to be playing football.’’ But Carroll said there is no specific timeline on when McDowell might be able to return.

— Carroll reiterated that running back C.J. Prosise is on track to play this week after missing the last two games with an ankle injury. Prosise was expected to practice fully Wednesday.