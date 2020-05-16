A day after his lawyer said he had affidavits proving his innocence, Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar surrendered to the Mirmar, Fla., Police Department on four charges of armed robbery.

The charges stem from an incident late Wednesday night in Miramar in which both Dunbar and New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker were alleged, along with a third man, to steal at gunpoint more than $12,000 in cash and $63,000 in jewelry.

Baker surrendered earlier Saturday morning.

Dunbar will appear in Broward County Court Sunday morning — as is standard for a hearing to be held within 24 hours after surrendering — at which time bond will be set.

Miramar Police had announced Thursday that warrants had been issued for both Baker and Dunbar in connection with the incident.

Grieco announced Friday he had affidavits from five witnesses stating that Dunbar was not involved and that he hoped the warrant would be recalled.

But the Miramar PD said that warrants still stood and that they had no new information to reconsider the warrants.

“We couldn’t wait any longer,” Grieco told the Seattle Times in confirming that Dunbar had turned himself in.

Grieco also announced that Dunbar had turned himself in via Twitter and Instagram.

“Today our client (Quinton) Dunbar voluntarily surrendered at the Broward County jail pursuant to a bogus arrest warrant based solely on uncorroborated witness statements that have since been recanted. As I write this an innocent man sits in jail, facing charges that hold no water,” Grieco wrote on Twitter.

The Miramar PD tweeted a confirmation that each man had turned himself in while stating no additional information would be provided.

On Instgram Grieco again criticized the Miramar Police Department, as he had in media interviews Friday, writing: “His career and reputation have been put in jeopardy as a result of an overzealous (Miramar Police Department) that was so excited about arrested a pro football player that they tweeted out their celebration and even tagged his employer in their ‘virtual touchdown dance.’ When this case gets dropped I wonder if the Miramar cops will be tweeting out their apology to. In my 20-year criminal justice career I have rarely seen an injustice like this. (Dunbar) has never been in trouble before and to think he’s now sitting in jail risking his health during a pandemic due to recanted false allegations makes me sick. This is when the prosecutors can correct the wrongs committed by the police’s rush to judgment.”