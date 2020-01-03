Seahawks middle linebacker Bobby Wagner was named to the Associated Press All-Pro First Team Friday for the fifth time in his career, breaking a team record he had shared with Walter Jones.

Wagner was the only Seahawk named to the first team of the AP All-Pro Team, which is considered the most prestigious of the various NFL all-star teams. Quarterback Russell Wilson was named to the second team — Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson was the first team pick.

It is the first time Wilson has been named to either the first or second team. Jackson got 47 votes to Wilson’s three from a panel of 50 nationwide media who cover the NFL. Wagner got 32 votes to lead all linebackers. No other Seattle players received votes.

Seattle has had at least one player named to the first team every year since 2012 after the Seahawks went from 2008-11 without having anyone named to the team. Both Wagner and punter Michael Dickson made it a year ago.

Wagner led the NFL in tackles this season with 159, the second time in his career he has led the league in tackles.

Wagner first made the team in 2014 following his third season in the league and says with each year he appreciates such honors a little more.

“As you get older you kind of understand how hard these things are to get,” Wagner told the Associated Press. “And so you don’t take any of them for granted and are very grateful for your health, grateful for your teammates. As you get older you reflect and you appreciate things differently that you might not have had when you were young.

“The first one, you don’t really know. I feel like growing up as a kid you watched the Pro Bowl. You were excited about the Pro Bowl. I didn’t understand All-Pro until you got here. When you got here and people start talking about All-Pro and that’s the best of the best, you’re like ‘Pro Bowl is cool, but I need to get the best of the best.’ When you get it the first time or you watch guys like (Richard Sherman) or those guys get it and you get it yourself you’re excited. As you get older you see guys that should have been All-Pro and realize how hard it is to get those things and never take when you get them for granted and grateful for it.”