Jamal Adams is indeed in the building at the VMAC in Renton.

While the Seahawks’ strong safety still does not have a new long-term contract with the team, he reported for training camp as expected on Tuesday.

The team confirmed the news by releasing a photo of Adams among several other Seahawks who also reported on Tuesday, including quarterback Russell Wilson and linebacker Bobby Wagner.

All players were scheduled to report on Tuesday with the team hitting the field for training camp on Wednesday at the VMAC.

Adams might not take part in early on-field workouts if he does not yet have a contract. There is precedent for that as Wagner did not take part in on-field drills for the first two practices two years ago before he then signed a new three-year deal paying him $18 million a year.

Indications the last few days, though, had been that Adams would report even if he did not yet have a new deal.

And that Adams did report seems to further indicate negotiations are progressing on a new contract that will keep Adams with the Seahawks deep into the current decade.

Adams, 25, is entering the final year of his rookie deal, due to make $9.86 million in 2021 (that salary is the fifth-year option on his rookie deal which was exercised by the Jets in 2020).

Adams could make close to double that on a new deal.

His new contract will undoubtedly make him the highest-paid safety in the NFL, topping the $15.25 million of Denver’s Justin Simmons.

But it’s thought Seattle does not want to pay Adams more than Wagner.

So, settling on a number somewhere between the $15.25 million of Simmons and the $18 million of Wagner is likely the key step in the negotiations at this point. Seattle typically hands out four-year extensions, so a new deal could theoretically keep Adams with the Seahawks through the 2025 season.

While the deal may not be done in time for Wednesday’s opening of camp, the expectation remains that it will be done before too long. Teams cannot put on full pads until the seventh day of training camp and Seattle does not play its first preseason game until Aug. 14 against the Raiders in Las Vegas.

Seattle acquired Adams almost a year ago to the day — July 25, 2020 — getting him from the Jets for a package that included first-round picks in 2021 and 2022.

That hefty price sent a strong signal that Seattle would do what it takes to keep Adams.

Adams fought through injuries last season to make a team-high 9.5 sacks in 12 games last season, which set a single-season NFL record for a defensive back.