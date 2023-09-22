RENTON — The Seahawks listed safety Jamal Adams as questionable Friday for Sunday’s game against Carolina, which technically means he’s got a 50-50 chance of playing.

So, could Adams really make his return after not having played since last Sept. 12, 2022, when he tore a quad muscle against Denver?

Coach Pete Carroll didn’t completely rule it out while indicating that it’s more likely he’d return on Oct. 2 at the New York Giants.

“He practiced really well,’’ Carroll said of Adams, who returned to practice on a limited basis last week and practiced all three days this week, listed as doing so fully on Wednesday and Friday. “He’s as close as he can get to going and we’ll see how this winds up, but he’ll be in the middle of it next week, for sure. So I’m really excited for him. He’s done a fantastic job of conditioning and being on it so consistently that he’s created an opportunity for him to get back here.”

The Seahawks, who had issued their lengthiest injury reports of the season on Wednesday and Thursday, listed only two players as out — left tackle Charles Cross (toe) and cornerback Coby Bryant (toe).

Two others are doubtful and seemingly trending toward not playing — tight end Will Dissly (shoulder) and cornerback Riq Woolen (chest) — though Carroll hedged on Woolen, saying he’s “getting really close.’’ Still, neither practiced all week and it’s logical Woolen will sit out and they will go with Tre Brown at right cornerback. As for Dissly, Carroll said he is “right in the middle of his rehab’’ but said he will not need to go on injured reserve.

If Dissly can’t play that would likely mean more time for Colby Parkinson pairing with Noah Fant.

The Seahawks signed rookie Brady Russell off the Eagles’ practice squad this week as a fourth tight end on the 53, but they could elevate four-year vet Tyler Mabry off the PS.

Adams was among seven listed as questionable, including the team’s two starting safeties — Quandre Diggs (hamstring) and Julian Love (hamstring).

Carroll noted Love practiced Friday and Carroll said he “did really well.’’ And while Diggs did not practice, Carroll said Diggs feels as if he is going to play.

Diggs was not on the injury report until Thursday, with Carroll explaining: “He just had a little bit of a little tight hammy and we just want to make sure not (to) expose it. So we’re just waiting it out. But he feels like he’s playing.’’

Carroll said any decision on Adams would not be based on whether those two can play, though if for some reason both had to sit out it’s hard to imagine it wouldn’t be a factor.

Others listed as questionable were WR DK Metcalf (ribs), nose tackle Jarran Reed (groin), guard Phil Haynes (calf) and RB DeeJay Dallas (illness).

Metcalf, Reed and Haynes all practiced Friday. Dallas did not, with Carroll saying the team sent him home after he showed up ill.

Metcalf did not practice Wednesday and Thursday but held his usual weekly news conference on Wednesday and said he was fine, and Carroll had also said he expected him to be able to play. Metcalf suffered the injury on the first series of the win over Detroit but after heading to locker room returned to finish out the game.

Bryant being out means the Seahawks will likely go with Artie Burns — who was signed to the 53-man roster this week — at nickel corner, though Carroll wouldn’t say that specifically.

Burns, a first-round pick of the Steelers in 2016 who has 37 starts in his NFL career, has played 33 snaps in the first two games in nickel and dime packages.

Bryant also dealt with a toe injury in the offseason, but Carroll said this is not related.

“It’s on his other foot and it’s a little bit different injury and it’s not nearly as severe as the other one,’’ Carroll said. “But something happened there you know, and so we’re got to take care of him.”

Ruling out Cross means the Seahawks will go for a second straight game with backups at left tackle (Stone Forsythe) and right tackle (Jake Curhan).

The two held up well in their first starts together at those spots in Sunday’s 37-31 overtime win at Detroit.

Carroll indicated there is a chance that Cross — who got hurt in the second half of the opener against the Rams — could return next week saying, “He’s truly on the road to recovery.’’

Haynes and left guard Damien Lewis each showed up on the report this week. But, as noted, Haynes practiced Friday on a limited basis and Lewis had no designation.

Carroll: Need more Bobo

There was much fanfare regarding rookie receiver Jake Bobo entering the season after he was the surprise of training camp, making the roster as an undrafted free agent from UCLA, leading the team in the preseason with 125 yards on seven receptions with two touchdowns.

Bobo has played in each game as the fourth receiver with 30 snaps overall. But he has had just one pass thrown his way, which he caught for a 3-yard gain in the second quarter against Detroit.

“Even though it was for only three yards just to get your hands on the ball was big to feel involved in the game, feel like you are contributing outside of special teams,’’ Bobo said. “So it was good.’’

Bobo also said the first two games have presented the same eye-opening experience faced by most rookies in learning that the regular-season NFL games are simply a lot faster than college and preseason contests.

“The speed of the game is different,’’ Bobo said. “ … I don’t think there is a way to prepare for it (other than in games), so getting the experience in these first two games is going to be big for me going forward.’’

Carroll said he anticipates Bobo soon making more of an impact.

“We haven’t got enough of Bobo,’’ Carroll said Friday, a reference to the team’s “More Bobo’’ mantra. “We kind of got going with him (in the preseason). “I’d like to see him be more part of it. He’s busting his tail. He’s ready to go. He’s ready to do whatever we need him to do. And we love having him on the club. He’s got so much versatility and so many unique traits that he brings us. So it won’t be long.’’

Note