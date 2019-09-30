The Seahawks rebounded easily from their loss to the Saints to win their seventh straight game over the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm/University of Phoenix Stadium.

Our Bob Condotta and Matt Calkins were there. Here is Bob’s report card and game story, and Matt’s take on Chris Carson’s confidence-boosting performance and Russell Wilson’s standing in the MVP race.

Now, on to the national media reaction.

The Seahawks are up to 10th from 13th in Peter King‘s NFL power rankings.

“Seattle’s not the dominant rushing team it was last year (4.8 per rush last year, 4.0 this year), and the receiver group is still a tick off with no Doug Baldwin. But Russell Wilson’s pretty good deodorant. He’s on his way to his top year in accuracy (72.9 percent) and rating (118.7), while learning his new targets. This is a compelling team, rebuilt on the fly all except at quarterback and linebacker, but I’ll be surprised even with a tough looming schedule (Rams, at Cleveland, Baltimore) if they don’t win 10 or 11 games.”

Here are Albert Breer‘s thoughts in the “All-32” portion of the Monday Morning Quarterback for Sports Illustrated.

“The Seahawks effectively used the game against the Cardinals as a tune up for Thursday’s date with the Rams, and were able to clean up problems they had with special teams and fumbles last week against the Saints. Seattle is 1-3 against L.A. since Sean McVay arrived there in 2017.”

At CBS Sports, Bryan DeArdo gives the Seahawks an A-minus for their performance against the Cardinals (and Arizona a D).

“The Seahawks get an A- after dominating Sunday’s game from start to finish. Chris Carson had a stellar day, rushing for over 100 yards while helping Seattle control the ball for over 33 minutes. The Seahawks’ defense — albeit aided by two missed field goals — allowed just three third-down conversions while holding the Cardinals to just one touchdown on three trips to the red zone.”

NFL.com’s Michael Baca writes this game was yet another tale of two halves for the Seahawks.

“In the first half, Seattle played a near-perfect game scoring 20 points, allowing just a field goal, accruing zero penalties and forcing punter Michael Dickson to twiddle his thumbs on the sideline. … Newly acquired Seahawks pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney commenced the first-half drubbing with a first-quarter pick-six for the game’s first touchdown. … Entering the second half it seemed as though things would only get worse for the Cardinals (0-3-1), but that’s when the Seahawks started making their mistakes via penalties, inefficiency on third down and breakdowns in pass protection. … While (Kyler) Murray’s growing pains continue, there were some flashes of brilliance. … In the lead-up to this particular matchup of QBs, Murray and Wilson were viewed as one of the same kind, and while there were few moments when that comparison wasn’t far-fetched, perhaps it would be better served for when Murray has a complete team around him.”