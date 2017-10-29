The Seahawks QB threw for a team-record 452 yards, but the Seahawks’ defense gets a C-minus after giving up too many big plays in a 41-38 win over the Texans.

Here are some early grades on the Seahawks’ amazing 41-38 win over Houston Sunday.

OFFENSE

So this game should end forever any talk of Russell Wilson being a game manager.

Seattle likely loses in blowout fashion with just about anyone else at QB on a day when the defense was getting run over and Seattle had no running game to speak of.

But Wilson was electric in throwing for a team-record 452 yards along with four touchdowns and leading the amazing final drive.

Justin Britt was able to play despite a sprained ankle and Ethan Pocic went the entire way at left guard after the coaches had said they might again alternate at that spot with Mark Glowinski.

The Seahawks pass blocked well enough, especially on plays when they kept in extra protection.

But the running game remains a disaster and that will at some point figure to come back to bite Seattle.

Grade: A-minus.

DEFENSE

Well maybe Seattle’s defense isn’t quite back to its 2013 level after all.

But give the Seahawks credit for making the veteran plays when they had to such as the three picks and the stops on the final drive when Houston somewhat surprisingly took the ball out of Watson’s hands. Bill O’Brien figures to have to answer questions about that.

The Seahawks gave up their first touchdown in the first quarter this year, and were rolled through like rarely before throughout the first half as the Texans scored 21 points on three drives of 75 yards or longer.

But as they have so often done, the Seahawks figured some things out at halftime and tightened things up in the second half

Seattle also gave up its first TDs of any kind in the fourth quarter, as well.

But the win will make the film look a little better.

Newcomer Dwight Freeney made an immediate impact getting consistent pressure and credited with half a sack in the first half.

Grade: C-minus.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Hardly a factor but it all seemed to go well enough.

Grade: A-minus.