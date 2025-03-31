PALM BEACH, Fla. — Neither the Las Vegas Raiders nor the New York Giants figure to be on primetime much in 2025, given the disastrous nature of their 2024 seasons.

One game that could prove attractive to the NFL schedule makers is a trip by the Giants and their new quarterback, Russell Wilson, to Las Vegas and its new coach, Pete Carroll.

Whatever network gets that game is sure to hype up the reunion of two Seahawks legends working in new towns.

The Giants are slated to be one of Las Vegas’ home opponents in 2025, though dates and times of games won’t be set until later in the spring.

Wilson signed a one-year deal last week with the Giants where he will compete with Jameis Winston — who signed a two-year deal — and possibly a rookie if New York, which has the third overall pick, takes one in the draft.

Carroll and Wilson have faced off just once since Wilson was traded to Denver in 2022 — the Seahawks’ memorable 17-16 win at Lumen Field in the regular season opener that year.

During his session with the media at the NFL’s annual meeting Monday, Carroll was asked how Wilson will fit in New York and predicted it won’t be an issue.

“Russ knows how to fit in,’’ Carroll said. “He understands the game, he has great wisdom about what it takes in this league, he can adapt to whatever situation he’s in because he competes so well and he’s such a competitor. He’ll go in there with a really clear vision of what he hopes to do and add to the program.’’

Carroll, who coached the New York Jets in 1994 after spending four years there as defensive coordinator, said he thinks Wilson will handle well all that comes with playing in the country’s biggest media market.

“I would think and I hope, I don’t know, but hope for Russ’ sake it’s a really competitive opportunity,’’ Carroll said. “And they are going to have to deal with another guy, too. They may get a young kid coming in right off the top. So Russ has no problems competing and he’ll take it on with real character and vision for himself. New York is a great place to go. Going to New York, that’s a great challenge. So he’ll be up for it.’’

Seahawks add marketing rights down under

In announcing a number of moves regarding its efforts to expand the league internationally, the NFL revealed Monday that the Seahawks have been awarded international marketing rights in Australia and New Zealand.

As stated by the team, “the NFL’s Global Markets Program grants NFL clubs access to international markets for marketing, fan engagement and commercial activations in an effort to build their brands globally.”

During a news conference, NFL officials said being granted rights also increases the chances of teams playing games in those countries.

The Rams have already been selected as a home team for the NFL’s first game in Australia in 2026, scheduled for Melbourne, but no opponent has been set. There are no games set yet for New Zealand.

In a news release, the Seahawks stated the team has “a strong connection to the market through the team’s All-Pro punter and Sydney, Australia native, Michael Dickson. The team plans to explore new partnership opportunities within the region, as well as host a variety of fan engagement events and Seahawks Flag Football activations.”

The Seahawks were previously granted rights in Canada in 2021 and Germany, Austria and Switzerland in 2024. The Seahawks played in the first NFL game in Germany in 2022, in Munich against Tampa Bay.

Seahawks still waiting on international game

The Seahawks could still play a game internationally in 2025.

Only two possibilities remain — against the Steelers in Dublin, Ireland, or Jacksonville in London. The Seahawks would be a road opponent for each team.

The opponents for each game will be set later in the spring.

There was some buzz Monday that the Steelers’ opponent may be someone other than the Seahawks. The Packers were granted international rights in Ireland, which fueled rumors that Green Bay could be the opponent in Dublin. PennLive.com wrote that Green Bay’s designation may have been “’a subtle hint.”

“While that does not guarantee the Packers will be the Steelers’ opponent despite being rumored, it throws some smoke in their direction,’’ the paper reported.

The Jaguars are scheduled to play at Wembley Stadium, where the Seahawks beat the Raiders in 2018.

Could Seahawks wear throwbacks more in 2025?

Denver Broncos president Damani Leech said during a session with local media that the NFL has “refreshed” its uniform policy allowing teams to wear alternate or throwback uniforms four times each year instead of three.

The Seahawks debuted throwback uniforms in 2023 and have worn them twice each year since, along with wearing the “action green’’ uniform once each season as its alternate look.

The apparent new rule would allow for wearing either of those uniforms for one more game this season.

Leech said the NFL is allowing “more versatility with the helmets,’’ implying that teams will be able to mix and match helmet and uniform combinations.