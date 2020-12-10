There’s a fine line for an NFL team between sticking with a plan vs. gauging how an individual game is unfolding and deciding whether it’s time to go in another direction.

The Seahawks went fatally past that line Sunday against the visiting New York Giants, one of the biggest factors in a stunning 17-12 loss.

The Seahawks entered the game believing it might be difficult to run against the Giants’ defensive line but believing they could exploit the secondary and get big gains in the passing game as they have so often this season.

The Giants played a variety of defenses designed to limit big plays, which led to Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson standing for long periods of time in the pocket waiting for someone to get open. When that didn’t happen, it resulted in five sacks for a loss of 47 yards and a disjointed offensive effort.

“Looking back on it, you see their mentality,” Seahawks offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer said on a Zoom call with the media Thursday. “They came in here thinking, ‘Hey, you know, (we) might have a rough day offensively, so hey let’s limit (Seattle’s) big plays … for this Seattle offense that is explosive and very dangerous.’ And they did a nice job of that.”

What coach Pete Carroll, Wilson and Schottenheimer have said this week is that the Seahawks should have gone with a quick passing game, essentially taking what the Giants were giving them.

“I would say I probably could have adjusted a little bit better, and thrown some more of the underneath stuff,” Schottenheimer said. “We were hunting, and we were trying to go get ’em, and they were sitting back there, and that led to us having to hold the ball a little bit.”

Schottenheimer said one reason the Seahawks didn’t ditch the usual offense earlier was they wanted to stay with what worked so well earlier in the season.

“We (Schottenheimer and Wilson) are both wired the same way,” Schottenheimer said. “We’re both pretty aggressive and want to go for it. And in that game it was not the right formula.”

It sounds like a simple fix. But it also would have meant doing what the Giants wanted. They hoped to avoid giving up big plays, and a Seahawks decision not to try for them could be construed as a victory for the Giants.

“You want to trust your game plan going in,” Wilson said.

Schottenheimer and Wilson noted the Seahawks moved it well on the first drive, going 57 yards on nine plays, including a 24-yard pass to Tyler Lockett, to take a 3-0 lead.

The Seahawks also had just enough success early to possibly be convinced their plan would work, moving into Giants territory on all but one of six first-half drives.

Failing on a third-and-2 run and a fourth-and-1 pass on the first two drives of the second half began to seal the Seahawks’ fate.

Many questioned the call on the fourth down, from Seattle’s 48-yard line, to have Wilson roll out instead of handing the ball to Chris Carson, who had 56 yards on nine carries to that point (but had gotten stuffed for no gain on third-and-2 on the previous drive).

It was one of four fourth-down plays that have failed the past two weeks.

But Schottenheimer said he didn’t regret the call.

“It was a good call,” Schottenheimer said. “(The Giants defense) had a better call on. … I’m well aware that when those things don’t work there’s going to be second-guessing, and that’s all part of the job. But that’s where all the preparation comes in when you’re studying the film late at night and trying to come up with the best plan.”

Two unlikely turnovers — Wilson mishandling a snap from under center for a lost fumble and Carson letting a pass glance off his hands for an interception — also were pivotal factors. Wilson said the fumble was due in part to it being a new play.

“We just missed it,” he said. “I think that won’t happen again.”

It was part of a day when Wilson said, “We just didn’t play great as a collective group.”

Inevitably, most of the focus has fallen on Wilson, who after throwing 26 touchdown passes in the first seven games has just six in the past five, leading to lots of questions about what’s wrong with him.

But true to character, during his weekly session with the media Thursday, Wilson insisted things aren’t all that bad.

“I don’t think we’re crazy off track,” Wilson said, adding he hasn’t lost any confidence in himself or the team.

“There’s ebbs and flows of a season,” Wilson said. “There’s ebbs and flows of life. And those who can sustain and just stay true and just stay consistent along the way in terms of their mentality are the ones who are going to be more successful. For me I wish we could play (again) the next morning.”

Neither Wilson nor Schottenheimer, of course, knows if the Jets and the other three remaining opponents will adopt similar strategies, but it’s a good bet. Seattle has just five passing plays of 25 yards or longer in the past four games (the only one Sunday was the 28-yard TD pass to Carson) after recording 22 in the first eight. Future opponents figure to try to do the same as the Giants to limit the big plays.

“We look for those opportunities, we love those opportunities, we have the playmakers to go and make those opportunities,” Schottenheimer said. “And I think teams are looking at us and saying, ‘OK, we’re not going to give you those plays. We’re going to make you go the long road.’ And we can do that, too. We just didn’t do it very well last week.”