The second practice of training camp for the Seahawks on Thursday was pretty much like the first the day before.

There was still no Chris Carson (death in the family) or Quinton Dunbar (finishing NFL COVID-19 testing protocol before he can take a physical Friday). In fact, the personnel was the same as Wednesday.

The practice was the second of a five-day ramp-up period, looking pretty much like a May organized team activity (OTA). That will change a little bit Friday, when teams can work a little more intensely — coach Pete Carroll said it’ll be the first practice that looks like an early training camp workout.

Here are four things we learned from the Seahawks on Thursday:

Seahawks pursued Griffen. Will they keep pursuing Clowney?

In something of a surprise, the Dallas Cowboys won the Everson Griffen sweepstakes, signing the free agent defensive end to a one-year deal worth up to $6 million Wednesday night.

Advertising

Seattle also had interest in Griffen, Carroll confirmed Thursday during an interview on Sports Radio 950 KJR.

“We worked at that one,” Carroll said.

But apparently $6 million was a bit too much, even if some thought the Cowboys got a relative bargain for a player who made the Pro Bowl four of the last five years.

Carroll noted the Seahawks had a lot of information on Griffen, in part because he played for Carroll at USC (Griffen also had an in with the Cowboys as George Edwards, a former defensive coordinator for Minnesota when Griffen played there, is now with Dallas).

Maybe they have something else cooking?

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said Thursday the Seahawks are still keeping tabs on free agent Clay Matthews (longtime Packers linebacker who played for the Rams last year and who played for Carroll at USC) and, well, Jadeveon Clowney, who remains unsigned.

Asked about Clowney on KJR on Thursday, Carroll said, “We do know what is going on in that situation, and we are handling it accordingly.”

So, he’s not ruling it out if not giving anything away.

Advertising

Conventional wisdom is that Clowney coming back to Seattle is unlikely at this point. But you never know.

Seattle may also still be looking for another tackle, with Damon “Snacks” Harrison thought to still be a Seahawks target.

How avidly Seattle pursues another pass rusher may depend in part on how confident they are in rookies Darrell Taylor and Alton Robinson to contribute immediately.

So far, it’s hard to really know.

Taylor remains on the non-football injury list while still recovering from surgery to place a titanium rod in his leg last January to repair a shin splint he played with last year at Tennessee. Carroll said Wednesday it could be a few weeks before Taylor is able to return.

Robinson, meanwhile, showed up a little heavier than his listed 259 pounds — Carroll said 267 and hopes he’ll lose a little bit of that.

“He worked out really hard this offseason, lifted a lot,” Carroll said. “Probably could have run more if he really wanted to get stronger and as stout as he could get. … He wants to make sure that he is at his quickest weight, so we are working on that one.”

Advertising

Carroll, though, indicated he hasn’t lost any faith in how much each may aid the Seattle pass rush this season.

“Both those kids we’re hoping will help us out,” Carroll said.

The Seahawks also have veterans Bruce Irvin and Benson Mayowa to play the LEO/rush end spot, noting the two once-and-again Seahawks combined for 15½ sacks last year (Irvin 8½ with Carolina, Mayowa seven with the Raiders).

Was missing out on Griffen a sign that Seattle really is that confident in what it has or a sign that something else is on the horizon?

We should know soon.

Metcalf, Wilson getting along swimmingly

Just two days in, second-year receiver DK Metcalf already looks in midseason form, somehow seeming even more imposing than last year.

Or maybe he just looks that much more comfortable after a sterling rookie season and an offseason in which he grew that much closer to quarterback Russell Wilson.

Sponsored

During a Zoom interview with media Thursday, Wilson said the two spent time together in both San Diego and Mexico this offseason, saying “our friendship has evolved like crazy” and calling Metcalf “like a little brother to me.”

And as big brothers are wont to do, Wilson took to teaching Metcalf a few things this summer — specifically, apparently, refining his swimming stroke.

“He hadn’t learned how to swim really yet,” Wilson said. “So I was able to teach him how to swim. He’s always in the pool now trying to get in the pool and spend time in the water. I’m like, ‘Easy, don’t stay there too long.”’

No. 1 offensive line coming together

During his Zoom interview, Wilson also essentially confirmed that, for now, the No. 1 offensive line is what people expected it to be: left tackle Duane Brown, left guard Mike Iupati, rookie right guard Damien Lewis and right tackle Brandon Shell. B.J. Finney and Ethan Pocic will compete at center.

Finney appears No. 1 for now based on what can be seen during the early portion of practices. But the Seahawks undoubtedly will give Pocic — a 2017 second-round pick who played center substantially at LSU and has been primarily a guard and tackle for Seattle — a long look.

DeeJay Dallas an early rookie standout

It’s still way too early for definitive declarations about rookies and other young players. But, so far, rookie running back DeeJay Dallas, a fourth-round pick out of Miami, has stood out.

Advertising

Carroll and Wilson each cited him as an early standout, in their sessions with the media the last two days.

“DeeJay has made a really good first impression,” Carroll said. “He’s very versatile, he catches the ball well, he runs well, runs routes real well, has a background of running routes as a receiver, has a quarterback background and all that back to high school. He’s got a real versatility to him, so I’m anxious to see what he can do.”

He’s certainly had a lot of chances so far with Carson remaining absent and Rashaad Penny on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. That leaves Seattle with just three running backs working in camp right now — Dallas, Carlos Hyde and Travis Homer.