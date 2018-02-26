Seahawks QB Russell Wilson is spending this week playing baseball with the New York Yankees and said he's hoping to learn some things to help with his football career.

Russell Wilson officially became a New York Yankee Monday, calling it a “dream come true’’ to put on the uniform of what he says has always been his favorite baseball team and take part in spring training.

But in a press conference Monday afternoon after he first took the field and practiced turning double plays with New York shortstop Didi Gregorius, Wilson said he plans to use his week with the Yankees in large part to help his football career with the Seattle Seahawks.

“Really learning about the Yankees and how they have won 27 World Championships,’’ Wilson said of what he hopes to get out of his time with the team at its spring training home in Tampa, Fla. “There’s an aroma around here that I’ve got to figure out. Can’t wait to learn more about it and use that for my football career.’’

And in case it needed to be said again, Wilson reiterated he has no plans to give up football for baseball.

“No, I love playing the game I play now,’’ Wilson said. “. … I’m very passionate about that. My focus is winning more Super Bowls and doing whatever it takes to do that. To me this is part of that process.’’

Wilson’s baseball rights were traded by the Rangers to the Yankees earlier this month for “future considerations.’’ Wilson played Class A ball with the Rockies in 2010 and 2011 before turning fulltime to football when he was drafted by the Seahawks in 2012. The Rangers later claimed his rights in the Rule 5 draft and he took part in a day of spring training with Texas in 2014 and 2015.

Wilson didn’t do anything with the Rangers the past two years.

But Wilson says there’s nothing to read into the fact that he is now spending a week with the Yankees other than that he simply wants to experience baseball again for a little while.

Wilson said that people who ask “is this just a stunt or whatever, they don’t know me. I think if you really know me you know baseball has been a part of my blood and who I am and were I’ve come from and what I’ve done. I want to get back to my roots and learn as much as I can and be around great players and watching greatness.’’

Wilson also detailed how he came up with wearing Number 73 for the Yankees — the seven, he said, was his usual baseball number and three is his number with the Seahawks.

He joked that he would have just worn three “but I think somebody had it already.’’ Three was Babe Ruth’s jersey number and has long been retired.

Wilson said he learned of the trade to the Yankees around the time of the Pro Bowl and talked of how much it would have meant to his father, Harrison, who died in 2010, who was a lifelong Yankees fan. He also said a great uncle is such a big Yankees fan that he wears a New York baseball cap every day.

“It’s been a blessing for me,’’ he said. “I always told my dad I would be a New York Yankee and now I’m here. So it’s exciting.’’

Wilson isn’t expected to play in any games but will take part in drills with the team throughout this week. He was expected to take part in batting practice following his press conference — he was in a group that includes Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton.

New York general manager Brian Cashman said last week that the Yankees think Wilson can help their players by passing on knowledge of his preparations and daily routines with the Seahawks.

“Hopefully I get to win a Super Bowl and they get to win the World Series,’’ Wilson said. “That would be pretty cool.’’