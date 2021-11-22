Eleven weeks into a disaster of a season, Seahawks fans are left wondering: Just how deep is rock bottom?

A week after sputtering to their first shutout of the Russell Wilson era, Wilson and the Seahawks offense were out-dueled by Colt McCoy and a short-handed Cardinals offense.

Coach Pete Carroll appeared so frustrated by the loss that he initially cut his postgame news conference short for the first time that anyone could remember (before returning later to take more questions).

Fans can take solace in a bit of a reprieve — the Seahawks don’t play next Sunday. But their current ineptitude on both sides of the ball will be on full display for a national audience on Monday night. Maybe then we’ll see whether there’s any farther Seattle can fall into the dark depths of despair.

Here’s what national media members said about the Seahawks’ Week 11 loss to McCoy and the Cardinals.

CBS Sports’ John Breech gave the Seahawks an F for their showing on Sunday.

There are two reasons why the Seahawks “failed” in Week 11. One, they were dominated on their home field by a divisional opponent’s backup QB, and two, this loss greatly hurts their playoff chances. If you want to know how this one went, the 12th man in Seattle released a flock of boo birds as early as the Seahawks’ second offensive possession, and they were heard frequently throughout the entire game. Russell Wilson still doesn’t look quite right, and then the defense made Colt McCoy look like a fringe MVP candidate. Not great.

The Ringer’s Rodger Sherman covers the (unfortunate) phenomenon that is Colt McCoy’s spotless record as a starter facing the Seahawks.

Perhaps you were hopeful for the Seahawks when news broke Sunday that the Cardinals would be without their star quarterback, Kyler Murray. … But as soon as the news dropped, Seahawks fans knew they were doomed. Seattle had beaten Kyler Murray before—but they’ve never beaten Colt, a rusty old gun who only fires accurately against one NFL team. Against any team besides Seattle, McCoy is 7-23 as an NFL starter. This is a man who has backed up Brandon Weeden and Case Keenum. Against the Seahawks, McCoy is now 3-0. McCoy beat Seattle with two teams a decade apart: the 2011 Browns, who finished 4-12, and the 2020 Giants, who finished 6-10. … The good news for Seattle is that McCoy probably won’t start for the Cardinals again. Murray should be back after Arizona’s bye, and McCoy might not have many years left in his career. But the bad news is that the actual reason Arizona won this game is Kingsbury, and he’s probably going to be coaching Arizona for a good while.

Seahawks are a bad football team. Almost everywhere. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) November 21, 2021

NFL.com’s Chase Goodbread uses a well-oiled Seattle cliche to reflect the current state of the Seahawks’ offense.

The Seahawks offense was sleepy in Seattle. Two weeks into Russell Wilson’s return from a finger injury, the offense has been as ineffective with him as it was without him. A week removed from a shutout loss to Green Bay, Seattle was listless again thanks largely to third-down conversion problems (2 of 10). It wasn’t all on Wilson — the quarterback was disadvantaged by a few dropped passes and by pass protection issues that have plagued this offense all year. This time, the Cardinals pass rush notched four sacks, three of them via the blitz, and two by Chandler Jones. Wilson was able to extend a few plays outside the pocket for big gainers downfield, but there was little, if any, consistency or rhythm from down to down. Arizona blanketed throws underneath coverage for incompletions, or in the alternative, sound tackling.

the seahawks talking about going with more tempo pic.twitter.com/4D9KRwJeOo — Danny Kelly (@DannyBKelly) November 22, 2021

MMQB’s Albert Breer foresees the Russell Wilson trade winds swirling yet again.

The Seahawks don’t look close to regaining the form that got them to the playoffs eight of the last nine years, and badly need draft capital to rework the roster. And if it’s time for a reset, it’s fair to assume that Russell Wilson’s going to be eyeing the exits. And it’s also reasonable to think trading Wilson might be what the team needs to gather the resources necessary for an expedited rebuild.

ESPN’s Brady Henderson writes that “the Seahawks’ offense is broken and their playoff hopes are all but dead.”

Those are the hard truths after they wasted a golden opportunity at home against a Cardinals team that was without quarterback Kyler Murray and receiver DeAndre Hopkins. Their resurgent defense should have been so much better against backup QB Colt McCoy, but it is their offensive ineptitude that is most galling. Russell Wilson (14-of-26, 207 yards) reiterated this week that his surgically repaired finger is fine, just as he said after last week’s shutout loss in Green Bay. So what is it: Rust from his monthlong absence? First-year coordinator Shane Waldron’s scheme or playcalling? It’s hard to fathom how a quarterback who has been so good for so long and an offense with so many weapons can be this ineffective.