The touchdown passes, and the records, just keep coming for Russell Wilson.

Wilson’s five touchdown passes against the Cowboys on Sunday gave him 14 in the first three games of the season, breaking the record of 13 set by Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes in 2018, a year in which Mahomes threw for 50 touchdowns.

Wilson is now on pace for 75.

Wilson also threw five touchdowns for the second straight game becoming the fifth quarterback in NFL history to do that, the others being Tom Brady (2007), Daunte Culpepper (2004), Tom Flores (1963) and Ben Roethlisberger (2014).

It was the fifth time in Wilson’s career he has tossed five touchdowns and the third time since Week 9 of last season.

Wilson also had his 24th game with a passer rating of 130 or better, the most in the NFL since 2012.