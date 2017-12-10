No big deal, just more late-game wizardry from Wilson, who set the NFL record with the most fourth-quarter touchdowns in a season (16), surpassing Eli Manning's previous mark of 15 in 2011.

Russell Wilson’s stat line entering the fourth quarter — to put it lightly — was atrocious. His stat line in the fourth quarter? Impeccable.

Through the first three quarters, Wilson was 13/25 for 122 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions. To start the fourth quarter, he went 3/3, for 140 yards and two touchdowns. No big deal, just more late-game wizardry from Wilson, who set the NFL record with the most fourth-quarter touchdowns in a season (16), surpassing Eli Manning’s previous mark of 15 in 2011.

Most 4th-Quarter Pass TD in a Season – NFL History

2017 Russell Wilson 16

2011 Eli Manning 15 Via @EliasSports — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 11, 2017