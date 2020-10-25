Russell Wilson entered Sunday’s game against the Cardinals already holding 22 Seahawks franchise records, including most touchdown passes in a career and most yards passing in a career.

He needed just one play to set another Sunday night at Arizona.

Wilson’s 34-yard completion to Tyler Lockett on the first play of the game was the 2,560th completion of his career, breaking a tie with Matt Hasselbeck.

The play was memorable all the way around, as Lockett dived to make the catch with his left hand while closely covered by perennial Pro Bowl cornerback Patrick Peterson.

Wilson set the record on 303 fewer attempts than Hasselbeck, who had 4,250 in his Seattle career. Wilson’s pass to Lockett was the 3,947th of his career.

Wilson entered the game with 31,236 passing yards and 246 touchdowns, having long ago moved into first in team history in those categories.

He improved the touchdowns record in the first half to 248, with his two scoring throws also giving him 21 in the first six games of the season.

That was the second most in NFL history in the first six games of the year, behind only the 22 of Peyton Manning in 2013, the year that Manning set the all-time NFL record with 55 in a season.

Tom Brady had 21 in 2007, and Brett Favre had 20 in 1996.

Hyde shines as Carson leaves with foot injury

Chris Carson left the game in the first half with a foot injury after gaining 34 yards on five carries, all in the first quarter.

He was listed as questionable to return.

Fortunately for Seattle, Carlos Hyde was active for the first time in three games, having missed the past two with a shoulder injury.

In playing 16 snaps in the first half, Hyde turned in what was already his best day of his first season with Seattle. He had 37 yards on five carries, including a 24-yard scamper down the sideline for a touchdown, his first score as a Seahawk.

Hyde signed as a free agent in the offseason to handle the kind of role he did early against Arizona — to give the team depth in case of injury.

But he hadn’t been used much in the first three games, with just 57 yards on 16 carries.

Seattle also had Travis Homer and DeeJay Dallas active for the game, giving the team depth to weather some injuries.

No surprises among inactive players

Seattle’s six inactive players for Sunday’s game included no surprises.

Two were already known with safety Jamal Adams (groin) and offensive lineman Mike Iupati (back) already declared out. Another inactive player also dealing with an injury is defensive tackle Anthony Rush (knee).

Seattle made three other players healthy scratches to get down to the needed 48 — offensive lineman Kyle Fuller, receiver Penny Hart and tight end Luke Willson.

With Adams out, Ryan Neal got his third straight start at strong safety, and with Iupati out Jordan Simmons got his second straight start at left guard.

Arizona’s five inactive players were quarterback Brett Hundley, who played for the Seahawks in 2018 but is the Cardinals’ third-team QB behind Kyler Murray and Chris Streveler, WR KeeSean Johnson, RB Eno Benjamin, tight end Jordan Thomas and offensive lineman Josh Miles.

As expected, receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who led the NFL at 100.2 receiving yards per game going into the day, was active despite being listed as questionable with an ankle injury. Other Cardinals who had been listed as questionable to play who were active included starting right tackle Kelvin Beachum, starting cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick and starting defensive tackle Jordan Phillips.

Hart being inactive for Seattle left the Seahawks with just four active receivers for the game.

Brooks returns and shines early

First-round pick Jordyn Brooks, who missed the past two games with an MCL sprain, returned and started at weakside linebacker and was especially active early in the game, tackling Murray on the first play of the second series of the game and on the next play helping defend a pass attempt more than 20 yards downfield.

The speed and versatility Brooks showed on those plays were among the facets that compelled the Seahawks to take him in the first round last April.

Brooks, who entered the game with just one tackle in his three previous contests, had four in the first half alone.

Seahawks general manager John Schneider foreshadowed that Brooks would play significantly in the game, saying on the team’s pregame radio broadcast that he “had an excellent, excellent week of practice.’’

Cody Barton had started the previous two games at weakside linebacker with K.J. Wright having moved to strongside linebacker to replace the injured Bruce Irvin.

