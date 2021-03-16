Given the way the NFL news cycle works, rumors about Russell Wilson’s future in Seattle may never really end.

But it appears you can cross off the Chicago Bears — who have long been said to be the team most interested in trading for Wilson — as the team agreed to terms with free agent quarterback Andy Dalton on Tuesday.

And with that, you may be able to also put an end to the rumors of Wilson getting traded.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that the Bears made the decision to sign Dalton after making “a very aggressive pursuit” of Wilson but were told that “Seattle is not trading him at this time.’’

OK, this being the NFL, some may take “at this time’’ and run with that as a sign that the door isn’t totally closed. Wilson’s contract with Seattle runs through 2023, so “at this time’’ could encompass a lot of ground.

But Chicago’s decision to sign Dalton is meaningful, too.

Bears were one of four teams on the list that Wilson’s agent, Mark Rodgers, said he would approve a trade to, the others being the Cowboys, Raiders and Saints, and the last of the four that seemed to have a need or desire to try to make a deal happen.

Rumors that Dalton would sign with the Bears heated up Monday night and were confirmed by several national reports Tuesday.

Dalton is said to be getting a one-year, $10 million deal that could grow to $13 million. The Bears also still have Nick Foles on their roster at a salary of $4 million for this year and a dead cap number of $10.6 million.

So, with more than $20 million invested in quarterbacks, the Bears seem done for the 2021 season.

Each of the other three teams on Wilson’s list appear to be set at QB as well, with Dallas having re-signed Dak Prescott, the Raiders seeming content with Derek Carr, and the Saints having re-signed Jameis Winston on Monday to compete with Taysom Hill to take over for Drew Brees.

True, there’s a rumor that the Seahawks would be interested in trading for Sam Darnold of the New York Jets to replace Wilson.

But that rumor, which gained traction in a story in the New York Daily News Monday, did not say the Seahawks and Jets would make a trade involving Wilson, but rather that the Seahawks would trade for Darnold after trading Wilson elsewhere.

Since Wilson has a no-trade clause in his contract, he has veto power over any trade. And with the four teams he had said he would approve a trade to appearing set at QB, then the rumors should quiet, no?

This being the NFL, so don’t count on that.

But Tuesday’s news seemed to make the already razor-thin chances that Wilson would get traded anytime soon pretty much nonexistent.