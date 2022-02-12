LOS ANGELES (AP) — Russell Wilson received the 2022 Bart Starr Award on Saturday at the Super Bowl Breakfast.

The award honors the NFL player who best exemplifies outstanding character and leadership in the home, on the field, and in the community. It’s named for Starr, the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame quarterback who was MVP of the first two Super Bowls.

Wilson and his wife, Ciara, started the Why Not You Foundation and the Why Not You Academy, a nonprofit high school dedicated to fighting poverty through education.

“It’s been a joy to build something special that’s meaningful for other people,” Wilson said.

Wilson also launched Immuno Heroes, a campaign that raises funds for Seattle Children’s Therapeutics. He also helped raise over $10 million for Strong Against Cancer.

“Every time we go to Seattle Children’s Hospital, we pray for a miracle,” Wilson said.

Despite speculation surrounding his future with the Seahawks, the nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback said he loves being in Seattle.

“I’m focused on what I’m doing and that’s preparing to win for the Seattle Seahawks,” Wilson told the AP Pro Football Podcast.