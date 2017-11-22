Wilson discussed the lack of a run game, what's wrong with it, whether he can continue to scramble at such a high rate and be the team's leading rusher.

Here’s everything quarterback Russell Wilson said in his weekly meeting with the media on Wednesday at the VMAC.

On the interception he threw when looking for Tyler Lockett and what happened with that play …

“I just missed him, I have to get my eyes in front and make a better throw. It’s really that simple; it was a great play, great play-call, Tyler [Lockett] did a great job, I just missed him.”

On how the Seahawks recently brought up rookie WR David Moore and what he’s seen from him in practice …

“Well, David Moore has been great at practice. He’s really developed since he’s came here and he’s really gotten better and better every day, every week, and he’s a guy that can run really well. He’s strong, a strong player, he has strong hands, can catch the ball, can catch anything you throw to him, so that’s a big pickup for us to bring him on board and let him play ball.”

On who the best running-quarterbacks are that he’s ever seen …

“That’s a good question. Oh man, I would say Michael Vick for sure, I would say Steve Young was great, I think Randall Cunningham was really good too. Warren [Moon], I don’t know how good you were running, but you could throw it though. There were some really good ones back then for sure. I would say [Fran] Tarkenton was really great too, I didn’t get to see him, but I’ve seen film of him, so those are the people I would say. Donovan McNabb was great too.”

On where he learned all of the nuances that come with running the ball to pick up first-downs …

“Yeah, that’s just football knowledge. I think that’s just playing ball; that’s just being young and playing in the snow when you’re young. That’s going outside and playing recess; that’s little league football. Those are all of the things that you just do and just love the game and more than anything, that’s just want-to. I think with all of that, you have to want to win; I think those are the fundamental things you have to do.”

On when he’s running for a first down if he peeks over at the sticks or if he has a feel for where the first-down marker is …

“Most of the time I just know where it is. Sometimes, you kind of see and quick-glance, but usually, it’s one of those things where you’re running fast, they’re running fast, and you don’t really have time to peek over there. You kind of just have to find a way to get there; it’s like if cars are coming, are you going to look right? Or are you just going to get across the street? It’s one of those things that you have to get across the street, so I think that’s kind of one of the things that that’s how I kind of play and just try to get as much as I can and try to do everything I can to get the first down.”

On if he thinks that his running game and how he is running is sustainable

“The reality is that we’re not running our best right now. That’s the truth, right? We’re not running our best. The truth of it though is that we can be better, and that’s what we look forward too. I don’t worry about what happened last week or the weeks before or whatever, we’re worried about this week, and I know that sustainable is winning and doing whatever we can to win. I think that’s our thought process and that’s our focus, and we have a lot of great players.

We have some great running backs; have they played their best yet? Not yet, and that’s not necessarily because of them, it’s all of us. We have to play better, and I think that we can just stay the course and just keep believing in what we’re doing. We’ve been able to run the ball effectively when we need to for the most part on certain runs, and sometimes we haven’t. I think our focus is just trying to find a way; the next run is the most important run, not the last ten or not the last hundred, or not the last however many we’ve run. It’s the next one; and that really has to be our focus.”

On how Pete Carroll talked about how much he trusts him to stay out of danger and take care of himself and if it is ever hard temptation-wise to get down …

“No, it’s not really difficult when you have guys trying to take you out there. The smart decision is to get down; I think for me, I just try to get as much as I can. I try to move onto the next play and try to find a way. If it’s fourth-down, you have to do what you have to do, but the reality is that I’m trying to get back up so I can go for the next play and the next drive and the next series and the next game. You have to be really smart, and I think that’s really kind of my thought process on all of that; is trying to be smart and trying to be a smart football player and to help our football team win.

I think the more that I’m on my feet and able to actually not wobble around the field or be hurt and sit on the sidelines, the better that we can be as a group. That’s kind of how in the sense of how I think about it, you have to be smart when you’re playing quarterback. You can’t just take unnecessary hits; sometimes there are such things as necessary hits in my opinion, you have to find a way and you have to be smart about it, and you have to know who you’re taking on. I’m not going to try to run over someone who is three-hundred pounds; I’m going to try and run around them, but if it is someone that’s more my size, I’ll try to find a way to get a first-down.”

On if his baseball background helps him with sliding …

“It does; that’s a huge critical part. I think playing multiple sports is a very, very big thing in terms of getting those extra yards and also being smart getting down. The ability to quickly slide too, when you hit a ball in the gap, you have to get to second base and get there fast and you have to know where to slide and how to get around the tag and everything else, and also sometimes, I don’t really like sliding head first, I never did even when I was playing baseball, but sometimes there is a necessary time, like the other night when I had it get the first-down. You have to be smart about how you do it and all of those things are critical.”

On how a lot of times when he is scrambling that he is looking to throw and get it to guys further down the field and how he balances knowing when he’s waited long enough when he has the open lane to run …

“Well, there’s times where I have an open lane to run, but I also trust the guy down the field, so I’m looking for a chance to give him a chance. I think they have a great chance of making a great play and getting us big chunks of yardage; thirty, forty, fifty yards at times, however much it may be. I think for me, it’s kind of just a happy-medium; I’d rather throw the ball and let them catch and run, let Doug Baldwin catch and run, and let Tyler Lockett and Paul Richardson and Jimmy Graham and Luke Willson and Nick Vannett catch and do their thing. For me, it’s once you’ve kind of crossed the line, obviously you can’t throw it anymore, then that’s definitely a reason to stop throwing it, and then from there, it’s just trying to make smart decisions and what scenario is it. Is it third and one? If I have a guy wide-open, I’m going to take it. If it’s third and one and if it’s kind of tight, I’ll go and pick up the first down and keep the chains moving.”

On if he saw the video of the Atlanta defender that caused him to fall 15 yards down-field …

“Yeah, it’s the one I scrambled off to the right with Luke [Willson]. Yeah, I saw that. I think that guy is in a tough position because you have Luke going down the field, which is going to be a big gain if I can get it to him. It’s kind of like two-on-one basketball a little bit, so that’s how I kind of look at that.”

On the pump-fake that caused the Atlanta defender to fall down 15 yards …

“I think more than anything, it was good because we were able to get a huge first-down there, and we needed it.”

On how the offense has evolved from the last time they played the 49ers in Week 2 …

“Well, it’s funny because I was talking about that today; I think that when you watch the 49ers on film, they’ve really evolved, first of all, I think that when you watch their defense, they played us pretty tight last game; it was a really tight game, we found a way to win, but they’ve really evolved and you can see that on film. They look great, they look like they’re making plays and everything else, and then for us, I’ve talked about how we’ve been evolving from week one to week two, to week three, all the way to now, we’ve made a lot of great plays and we’ve done a lot of great things. Guys are really playing at a high level catching the ball and then I thought Mike [Davis] did a really good job running the ball last week. I think J.D. McKissic looks great doing everything, and there’s some impressive things that we’re doing, so we have to stay the course.

Like I was saying earlier going back to kind of the run-statement I made earlier, the key to evolving is just focusing on the moment. It’s focusing on the next opportunity sometimes people get lost in the shuffle on that, and I think that’s where we are. I think that’s where we are in the sense of growth and that’s what we’ve done before so many times and so many times so well. It’s just focusing on the moments and continuing to evolve and continuing to progress, and continue to love the journey that you’re on, so I think that’s why our offense is doing really good right now; because we have a lot of guys who have played a lot of football, and guys who have been here for a while now, and guys who have done great things and understand that process and enjoy that process.

Thank you guys. Go Hawks.”