Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson was absent for Friday’s Seahawks practice to attend the funeral of his grandfather, Dr. Harrison B. Wilson, who passed away Sunday.

Harrison Wilson, a former president of Norfolk State University, was 94.

The funeral is in Norfolk, Virginia.

Wilson is expected back in Seattle for the Seahawks’ practice Saturday, a mock game that will be held at Pop Keeney Stadium in Bothell. He is expected to return to the Seattle area Friday night.

It is just the second practice of any kind Wilson has missed since being drafted by the Seahawks in 2012.

The other came in the spring of 2015 when Wilson missed an organized team activity (OTA) to attend the funeral of Jimmy Graham’s surrogate mother.

Wilson noted the passing of his grandfather on Twitter earlier this week, posting a picture of his grandfather and writing: “Going to miss you Grandpa. This is my Grandfather whose no longer with us. Dr. Harrison B. Wilson Jr. He was an educator, a mentor, a college basketball coach, and the second President at Norfolk State University a HBCU from 1975-1997. Love you.”

Harrison Wilson died of complications of dementia, according to the Virginian-Pilot.

The Virginian-Pilot noted that Harrison Wilson liked to watch the Seahawks games to see Russell Wilson play “and got a kick out of seeing his own name on the back of an NFL jersey.”

Without Russell Wilson in attendance the Seahawks had two quarterbacks for Friday practice — Geno Smith and Paxton Lynch.