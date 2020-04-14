It was back in January that Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson announced via social media that his wife, Ciara, was pregnant with the couple’s second biological child.

Tuesday, Wilson and Ciara let the world know what gender the child will be — a boy. The boy will join the daughter the two had together, Sienna Princess, who was born in April, 2017. Wilson is also the stepfather of Ciara’s son, Future Jr.

Here’s the tweet, with Wilson and Ciara blowing blue steamers into the air in, apparently, the backyard of Wilson’s offseason home in San Diego.

You’d expect Wilson to be excited either way, but the couple seemed particularly excited to add a boy, with the 50-second video ending with Ciara dancing and chanting happily “it’s a boy.”

So now you know — it’s a boy.

No official due date has been announced.