RENTON — Russell Wilson is injured.

Sort of.

Maybe.

Maybe not really.

The Seahawks’ star quarterback made a surprise appearance on the team’s injury report Wednesday, listed for the first time this season with a knee injury.

But rest easy: It does not appear Wilson’s streak of 119 consecutive game started is in serious jeopardy.

He was listed as a full participant for practice on Wednesday afternoon, and there hasn’t been any indication that he won’t start Sunday at Atlanta.

It is Wilson’s first time being listed on the team’s injury report since Week 6 last season (hamstring), ahead of the Seahawks’ trip to London. He played in that game, of course, throwing for 222 yards with three touchdowns, one interception and a passer rating of 125.4 in a 27-3 win over Oakland.

Wilson has emerged as an MVP favorite this season, with a 15-to-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio and a career-high passer rating of 114.1.

Brown returns to practice

The good news on the injury front: left tackle Duane Brown returned to practice Wednesday after missing the last two games with a biceps injury. He was listed as a limited participant.

Advertising

The Seahawks are hopeful Brown will be available against the Falcons, which would then free up his fill-in, George Fant, to return to his regular duties as the team’s best blocking tight end.

Fant, listed with a new shoulder injury, was on the practice report as a limited participant.

Safety Quandre Diggs (hamstring), acquired Tuesday from Detroit, was also listed as a limited participant, as was defensive end Ziggy Ansah (ankle) and cornerback Tre Flowers (neck).

Defensive end Quinton Jefferson (oblique) and safeties Bradley McDougald (back) and Lano Hill (elbow) did not practice.

Right guard D.J. Fluker (hamstring) was a full participant.