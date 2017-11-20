That the Seahawks had a chance to tie the score in the final seconds was because of quarterback Russell Wilson.

Player of the game

That the Seahawks had a chance to tie the score in the final seconds was because of quarterback Russell Wilson. He threw for 258 yards and two touchdowns, and rushed for 86 yards. He was so good no one will be calling him out for an early interception that led to a TD and a fumble that was returned for a score.

By the numbers

1 Number of sacks by Seattle, but it was big as it stopped Atlanta from getting a game-clinching first down.

4 Number of punts in the game: three for Atlanta and one for Seattle.

195 Passing yards for Atlanta’s Matt Ryan, who had more than 200 in his previous 64 games.