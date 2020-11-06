Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has always been pretty diplomatic when asked about the “Let Russ Cook” slogan, which became a rallying cry of many fans last year to let him do more in the offense.

But at least legally and financially, Wilson appears to be embracing it wholeheartedly, with records that were revealed Friday showing he filed a trademark for the term in October.

Josh Gerben, founder of Gerben Intellectual Property, a trademark law firm, was among those who tweeted about the existence of Wilson’s filing, noting that it “indicates that Wilson intends to sell a line of cooking utensils and tools using the trademark (as well as clothing).”

The filing occurred Oct. 6 in Palm City, Florida.

The slogan has taken on more meaning this season as the Seahawks have indeed Let Russ Cook. The Seahawks have passed on 61% of plays this season, their highest during his nine years as their quarterback. They passed 54.34% of the time in 2019.

Wilson has responded by throwing 26 touchdown passes in seven games, just one off the NFL record for most touchdowns in the first seven games of a season. He is on pace to break the season record of 55 by Peyton Manning in 2013 (Wilson’s career high is 35 in 2018).

Wilson has been asked about Let Russ Cook a few times and has it made clear he appreciates the sentiment, while seeming to try to keep just a slight distance from the phrase itself.

Asked in September when he became aware of the phrase, Wilson noted that Daniel Mogg, who is the chief creative officer for Wilson’s production company, had told him about it.

“Listen, at the end of the day, I just want to win,” Wilson said. “Whatever it takes to win. I think I can definitely help us win, that’s for sure, but it’s not just me, it’s so many great players. We can do it in so many different ways, and to be explosive offensively running the ball, throwing the ball, throwing it deep, throwing it midrange, throwing it short, doing all the different things. We want to be versatile, and we can definitely do all those things. So for us, I think that’s really part of the recipe, I guess you could say of doing it all.”