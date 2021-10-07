Quarterback Russell Wilson appeared to injure the middle finger on his right hand in the third quarter of Thursday’s game against the Rams.

Wilson returned for the Seahawks’ next drive, but backup quarterback Geno Smith came in on Seattle’s first possession of the fourth quarter.

Wilson was hurt on a second-and-14 play that snapped with 7:17 to play in the third quarter. As Tyler Lockett broke open down the right seam Wilson threw as he was hit by Aaron Donald.

Wilson could be seen holding up a bent middle finger on his throwing hand as the play ended with Lockett attempting to dive for an overthrown pass.

A third down run was stopped and Wilson then headed to the sidelines where he had the finger immediately examined by team trainers and taped.

Wilson then threw passes on the sideline and took snaps as the Rams drove 82 yards for a touchdown to go ahead 16-7.

After the kickoff, Wilson threw a few final passes and then grabbed his helmet and returned to the game.

Wilson completed a pass for 1 yard to Colby Parkinson on second down but was sacked on third down.

He returned to the bench following that series and appeared as if he would continue to play.

Wilson has never missed a game due to injury and hasn’t missed a play due to injury since coming out for one snap in a game at Arizona in 2017 when he was examined for a concussion.

Wilson has 145 straight starts, the second-longest active streak in the NFL.