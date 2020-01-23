Russell Wilson takes every practice seriously. To absolutely no one’s surprise, that even includes Pro Bowl practice.

In a few videos from the first two days of practice, the Seahawks highlighted the personalities of the two players, Wilson and cornerback Shaquill Griffin, representing Seattle at the Pro Bowl this week in Orlando.

From teasing Cardinals linebacker Chandler Jones for dropping back on a play — “You got four sacks on me, so I appreciate you dropping right there” — to giving NFC coach Pete Carroll tips on how to run the next practice more efficiently — have special teams warm up first, obviously — it’s clear that Wilson can’t help but care.

On the other hand, Griffin used his time in front of the camera to let loose.

Footage from a GoPro attached to his chest through Tuesday’s practice was headlined by a surprise guest asking him questions in the media scrum (Hint: They shared a sack together against the Packers) and his best Marshawn Lynch impression.

His Wednesday practice mostly included dancing, yelling at teammates, beatboxing and requesting orange juice because “an orange juice would be really lovely right now.”

With Carroll and the Seattle staff serving as coaches for the game, the NFC team also participated in a Seahawks tradition, Competition Wednesday.

Brought #CompetitionWednesday to the Pro Bowl ‼️ Pro Bowlers Michael Thomas, Chandler Jones, Jared Cook, and Darius Slay competed in a basketball shootout competition held inside team NFC's meeting room. 🏀 pic.twitter.com/heJSStfXiY — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) January 23, 2020

In addition to playing in Sunday’s game, Wilson will star in Thursday night’s Pro Bowl Skills Competition, which includes challenges for precision passing, best receiver hands and threading the needle.

Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner was initially named to the NFC team with Wilson, but will not play so he can rest his ailing knee. Griffin was added to the NFC roster as an injury replacement.

The Pro Bowl kicks off at noon on Sunday.