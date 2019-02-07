The current and former Seattle athletes want to open 10+ locations in Washington state.

You might say a partnership between Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and former Mariners (and Rangers and Yankees) infielder Alex Rodriguez is a bit of a stretch. And you’d be right: The current and former Seattle athletes are teaming up in the name of serenity, fitness and flexibility to open a group of yoga studios in Washington state.

Wilson and Rodriguez are joining local entrepreneurs to open the first location in the state for TruFusion, a chain of fitness and yoga studios in eight states besides Washington. The first Washington location will be at Lincoln Square South in Bellevue in March. There are plans for two more locations in Seattle in 2019 and 10 or more in the state in the next two years.

No word yet on any sports tie-ins besides the big names involved.

“Mind, body and soul are the ingredients for success,” Wilson said in a news release. “I’ve always believed in making health and fitness a priority in life, as well as opening your mind to positive and limitless thoughts. This studio inspires you to put in the work to achieve your goals.”

Pursuing limitless thoughts has its price, though — a TruFusion monthly membership costs $179.