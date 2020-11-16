What has happened to the Seahawks?

After a second straight loss — their third in the past four games — Seattle fell to third place in the NFC West and Russell Wilson has lost his early MVP sheen.

With the Cardinals coming to town on Thursday night, Seahawks fans won’t be waiting long to find out if things will improve … or get even worse.

Here’s what national media had to say after the Seahawks’ Week 10 loss to the Rams.

Fox Sports’ Colin Cowherd tied Sunday’s performance against the Rams to the Seahawks’ confounding drafts and overall lack of stars outside of Wilson and DK Metcalf.

This franchise now doesn’t do much well outside of Russell Wilson. He’s the life preserver on a failing organization. Now, finally, Week 9, you see Seattle they’re becoming what I thought they would become. … What do they do well outside of Russell Wilson? … Seattle is 1-3 against winning teams. … I don’t think Seattle wins a game in this league without Russell Wilson. … Russ is cooked. If you have a good corner and it can take DK Metcalf out, Russ is cooked.

What do the Seahawks do well?



"I don't think Seattle wins a game in this league without Russell Wilson." — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/EyBgYP2JCZ — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) November 16, 2020

Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick also joined Cowherd to echo similar thoughts about Wilson feeling the pressure to be perfect.

The Seahawks have no room for error, according to @MichaelVick:



"I know Russ is feeling it. It's a natural progression as a QB when your defense is not playing well… You start trying to do too much & become careless with the football." pic.twitter.com/hgW6F97MCW — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) November 16, 2020

CBS Sports’ John Breech gave the Seahawks a C for Sunday’s showing.

Yikes. Seattle dropped from first to third in the division with this loss. It was the Seahawks’ third defeat in their last four games. Wilson has now turned the ball over 10 times in the last four, and he had just the fourth zero-touchdown, two-interception game of his career. Neither Tyler Lockett nor DK Metcalf did much of anything, the running game was a non-factor, the defense was invisible as usual, and Pete Carroll went back to his conservative ways by punting the ball on fourth-and-inches near midfield, then defended the decision in his postgame press conference. Bad stuff all around.

Hear me out: what if Russell Wilson isn’t the MVP — Peter Bukowski (@Peter_Bukowski) November 15, 2020

Yahoo Sports’ Lindsey Wisniewski wrote that the Seahawks’ loss had major implications on the NFC West.

Just when you thought the NFC West couldn’t get tougher, Sunday happened. The Seattle Seahawks have been sitting atop the division through 10 weeks and quarterback Russell Wilson has been cooking and carving up defenses en route to his coronation as the NFL MVP. But the Seahawks aren’t the same team they were heading into the bye in Week 6, and Wilson couldn’t stay nearly perfect for too long. Seattle has now dropped three of its last four, and while many have chalked up the Seahawks recent struggles to the horrendous defense, Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams was all on Russ.

Russell Wilson Weeks 1-3: 14 TD passes



Russell Wilson Weeks 4-10: 14 TD passes pic.twitter.com/fBDUvVZAAx — PFF (@PFF) November 16, 2020

The Ringer’s Rodger Sherman named Jalen Ramsey a Week 10 winner after he shut down DK Metcalf.

Ramsey finished the game with no interceptions and no passes defended—but that’s because for large swaths of the game, Russell Wilson didn’t even feel comfortable throwing the ball toward Metcalf with Ramsey on him. Metcalf wasn’t targeted in the first half of the game and finished with just two catches for 28 yards. (Ramsey says the two catches were made in zone coverage rather than man-to-man.) Wilson played his worst game of the season, finishing with 248 yards, no touchdowns, and two interceptions. He hadn’t had a game without a touchdown since last December; he hadn’t had a game with no touchdowns and multiple picks since 2016.