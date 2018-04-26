One national report states the Cowboys and Seahawks are still talking about a potential trade for Thomas.

Draft day is finally here.

And with it comes even more “murmurs’’ and “rumblings’’ and “sensing’’ of possible moves as

Here’s a look at a few involving the Seahawks.

— ESPN’s Dan Graziano is reporting that there is “a sense around the league’’ that Dallas is still pursing Earl Thomas. He further reported the talks “centered’’ around Dallas’ second-round pick, No. 50 overall, and whether the Cowboys think they can get a long-term deal done with Thomas to make it worth trading for him (no team is going to give up much of anything for a one-year rental).

I went in-depth on some thoughts on Thomas a week ago, and what I wrote there I think still remains — Seattle would like to get a first-rounder or its equivalent and it’s sort of hard to see getting only a second for a Hall of Fame player still in his prime, even if he only has one year left on his contract. But the draft is also when the Seahawks know they may have to fish-or-cut-bait on Thomas and urgency could compel a drop in asking price — or maybe for Dallas to throw in a little more (as I wrote, a third or some combination of later round picks might boost the total value enough).

— Mike Fisher of CBS Sports in Dallas, meanwhile, wrote that his prediction is that no trade will be made because the Cowboys won’t want to pay Thomas the $13 million or so a year it’s thought he will likely want — he averages $10 million a season on his current Seattle deal that runs through 2018.

— There is no shortage of, well, rumblings that the Seahawks are looking to trade down and possibly out of the first round to acquire more picks in the second and third rounds. At the moment, Seattle has the 18th pick in the first round and then nothing more until 120 of the fourth. Maybe the safest prediction possible at this point is that there’s no way Seattle will simply use those two picks and do nothing else on the first two days of the draft.

To that end, it’s worth remembering again that the Seahawks have either traded down or traded away their first round pick every year since 2011. Last year, Seattle traded from 26 to 35 to acquire four additional players (Delano Hill, Tedric Thompson, Mike Tyson, Chris Carson.) In 2016 Seattle traded down from 26 to 31 to acquire an additional third-round pick (Nick Vannett). In 2014 Seattle traded down from 32 to 40 to get an additional fourth-round pick (Cassius Marsh) then later packaged 40 in another deal to move down further and get more picks.

Maybe the best haul Seattle received for trading down occurred in 2012 when Seattle got two additional picks from the Eagles in going from 12 to 15. The Eagles took Fletcher Cox at 12 while Seattle drafted Bruce Irvin at 15 and then also used the picks it obtained to take defensive lineman Jaye Howard in the fourth round and cornerback Jeremy Lane in the sixth.

— Tony Pauline of DraftAnalyst.com writes he has heard Seattle could trade the 18th pick to Cleveland for the Browns’ first two picks in the second round, which are 33 and 35. That would be a big win for Seattle based on what is thought to be the new draft value chart used by many NFL teams, including the Seahawks.

That chart shows the 18th picked valued at 286.72 points and 33 (179.54) and 35 (170.37) with a combined value of 349.91.

Such a trade would also solve the issue of Seattle having no picks on the second day of the draft — and give the Seahawks some ammo to use to potentially get more selections.

That such a trade would on paper appear to favor the Seahawks is also reflected in the cap numbers assigned to those draft spots — the 18th pick has a total cap hit of $12.09 million over the life of the deal while 33 and 35 add up to almost $15 million.

— As a reminder, the Seahawks at the moment have these picks — 18, 120, 141, 146, 156, 168, 226 and 248.