If you wanted “More Bobo,” you got it on Sunday.

It’s become a common phrase in Seattle sports lately, as Seahawks rookie wide receiver Jake Bobo has quickly emerged as a fan favorite. This past summer, Bobo’s coaches, teammates and fans used the phrase often, as they clamored for the undrafted rookie to make the team out of training camp.

These days, “More Bobo” is a way for those same people to signal that they want Bobo to get the ball and have an opportunity to make the same sort of exciting plays that he became known for in the preseason.

On Sunday, Seahawks fans got more Bobo than they expected, as he gave them a moment they won’t forget anytime soon.

With 8:57 left on the clock in the first quarter, Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith handed the ball off to Bobo on a first-and-goal jet sweep from the 3-yard line and watched as he ran into the end zone for the first rushing touchdown of his career.

The first rushing touchdown of his life, in fact.

College, high school, youth leagues, it had never happened before Sunday. At 6 feet, 4 inches and 207 pounds with a 4.99 40-yard dash time, Bobo isn’t exactly the size or speed of a typical running back, and he never even had so much as a rushing attempt in his five seasons of college ball.

It was a play that took nearly everyone, aside from the Seahawks, by surprise.

“We showed a little bit of a tendency last couple of weeks, send me in motion when we’re on the goal line, run up the middle” Bobo said. “So we figured we’d switch it up, see if I can fall forward for [3] yards. Couple of great blocks out on the edge, [tight end Will] Dissly I think, was out there. All I had to do was fall forward and it was a great call by [offensive coordinator] Shane [Waldron].”

The Bobo Sweep and ensuing PAT put the Seahawks up 7-0 in the first quarter, and made him the only rookie wide receiver in the NFL with both a rushing and receiving touchdown this season, according to ESPN’s Field Yates.

“Bobo can do it all,” DK Metcalf said. “You’ve got to watch it whenever he is on the field, you know. He may slide behind the line of scrimmage, he may take a handoff or he may go up top. You’ve got to know where [No.] 19 is.”

The play had apparently been planned for a while, as opposing teams were understandably not planning to see a man of Bobo’s size take the ball on a jet sweep. It was something that no one other than Waldron had ever thought to try before.

To Smith, it was Bobo’s unique skill set that made the play possible.

“Bobo, again, just a dynamic player,” Smith said. “Can be used in a multitude of ways. So versatile. I thought it was a great call by [Waldron] right there. They were calling for the sneak, expecting a quarterback sneak, and then we hit them with the quick jet sweep and Bobo put his foot in the ground and goes in there and is tough and scores that touchdown. I think like I said, great call by [Waldron]. Great blocking up front, and Bobo did his thing.”

While it was surely the unique play of the day, Bobo’s score wasn’t the only big rookie contribution for Seattle, as Jaxon Smith-Njigba caught a 9-yard go-ahead touchdown pass from Smith with 44 seconds left in the game.

It was the second straight week that both Bobo and Smith-Njigba each scored touchdowns for the Seahawks, with Bobo finishing with two catches for 23 yards and Smith-Njigba catching three passes for 36 yards and a score.

“They’re just fun people to be around,” Metcalf said of the rookie receivers. “To see them out there balling and scoring, it’s just like it’s my little brother out there scoring. So we’re just happy to see them execute and living out their dream.”

Rookie success has become a staple of the Seahawks lately, as first year players like Kenneth Walker III, Riq Woolen, and offensive linemen Charles Cross and Abraham Lucas made big contributions in 2022.

This season, it’s people like Bobo, Smith-Njigba, cornerback Devon Witherspoon, and running back Zach Charbonnett who have begun to emerge as key pieces for the Seahawks.

“It’s fantastic for us,” Carroll said. “You can see rookies all over the place, playing, contributing, and doing things. That is such a boost to us entering the second half of the season.”

As much as he might want to be the hero again, Bobo knows he can’t be greedy and ask Carroll to give him the ball on the ground with regularity. It was the unexpected nature of the play that made it so effective, but Carroll made it clear that fans can expect to see the “More Bobo” dial cranked up even higher in the second half of the season.

“We continue to work him into everything we’re doing because he’s a good ballplayer,” Carroll said. “He needs to be part of it. You’ll see him continue more have opportunities in different kinds of ways.”