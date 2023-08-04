The Seahawks will get Zach Charbonnet back to practice full-time on Sunday. And Kenneth Walker III may return soon as well.

But Friday’s mock game at Lumen Field only further accentuated to the Seahawks the value of acquiring as much depth as possible at running back as the team saw rookie Kenny McIntosh leave with a sprained knee, resulting in a pretty depleted backfield by the end of the night.

McIntosh was injured on a play in which he was hit hard by free agent rush end Levi Bell and fumbled. McIntosh appeared to land somewhat awkwardly. After being examined in the blue medical tent, he remained on the sideline but he did not return, watching the end of the game with his left knee wrapped.

Coach Pete Carroll said McIntosh will have more tests conducted on the knee later and that he did not have anything more specific on the severity of the injury.

The Seahawks drafted McIntosh in the seventh-round out of Georgia after taking Charbonnet in the second round to add to Walker — a second-round pick last year — and veteran DeeJay Dallas.

Some questioned Seattle using such a high pick on Charbonnet — taken 52nd overall — after Walker rushed for 1,050 yards last season.

But already in what are nine days of camp, Seattle has seen Walker sidelined with a groin injury, Charbonnet with a shoulder, McIntosh hurting his knee and even Dallas limited in the mock game with a sore ankle.

“It’s why you need a lot of guys,’’ Carroll said.

Charbonnet returned to practice on Thursday and Carroll had said he would play in the mock game.

Instead, the Seahawks held him out.

“He did practice yesterday and did fine,’’ Carroll said. “He was OK, he did all the pregame stuff, and he’ll come back with a day off, and he’ll be back full go.”

Carroll also said Walker may be back soon, saying, “Kenny’s not going to be out for a long time. He’s going to be OK.’’

Still, all the ailments meant that fans who attended the mock game may have had to keep checking and rechecking to see who that was carrying the ball out there.

McIntosh had 15 yards on five carries and Dallas 15 on three, including a two-yard touchdown.

But the rest of the carries went to free-agent players all vying to make any kind of impression to hang around — Bryant Koback and rookies SaRodorick Thompson and Wayne Taulapapa.

Koback finished with 28 yards on seven carries while Thompson had 22 on eight and Taulapapa, who played last season at the University of Washington, had 21 on five.

The Seahawks will now be hoping for the best in the news on McIntosh, who had worked extensively with the No. 1 one offense in practice the last week with Walker and Charbonnet out and had been impressing, seeming to be essentially a lock to make the 53-man roster.

Receiving corps a little banged up

The Seahawks also ended the mock game a little shy at receiver, with both Tyler Lockett and Dareke Young sitting out.

Carroll said Lockett is dealing with some tightness in his hamstring, and seemed to imply it’s not serious and Lockett was kept out mostly for precautionary reasons.

“He’s OK,” Carroll said. “He just has a little bit of tightness. … we just want to make sure to take care of him.’’

The situation with Young sounded murkier.

Carroll said the second-year receiver is being evaluated for a possible sports-hernia injury.

“We’re working on that one, figuring that one out,’’ Carroll said. “He’s got a little something going on in his groin and hip kind of stuff. So that’s kind of that sports hernia area that we’re looking at. We’re making sure we diagnose well and take care of him. Right now, we don’t have a decisive plan for whether he needs any work. Right now, we are just going to rest him and see if he can bounce back.”

Young appeared on track to again make the roster as receiving depth as well as being a major contributor on special teams.

And with the news Friday that Dee Eskridge will be suspended for the first six games of the season for violating the league’s personal-conduct policy, Young could be counted on for an even bigger role early on if healthy.

But if not, the battle for the final two or three roster spots at receiver after the sure-thing trio of Lockett, DK Metcalf and Jaxon Smith-Injigba will get that much more intriguing.

Rookie free agent Jake Bobo had a solid mock game with 76 yards on seven catches and a touchdown and veteran Cody Thompson had four receptions for 54 yards and also appears a viable candidate for a roster spot.

Eskridge played in the game throughout and had three receptions for 40 yards as well as a kickoff return for about 42 yards.

Witherspoon again plays nickel

First-round pick Devon Witherspoon continued to work at the nickel spot, as he has for most of camp, playing there with the first-team defense. Carroll says Witherspoon could still be a candidate to play on the outside. But he did not appear to get any snaps on the outside on Friday, with Michael Jackson (right) and Tre Brown (left) continuing to start there.

Witherspoon has moved ahead of last year’s starting nickel, Coby Bryant, who is being used more and more at safety, starting at that spot with the second-team defense Friday. Bryant also played some with the first-team defense in six-defensive-back sets.

There were no real surprises to the lineups.

As expected, Evan Brown worked as the starting center with rookie Olu Oluwatimi with the twos. And the three-man base defensive line featured Jarran Reed at nose tackle with Dre’Mont Jones and Mario Edwards Jr. as the ends, the alignment the team has used for most of camp.