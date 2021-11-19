RENTON — Seahawks veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner, as he’s done for others over the years, has taken on a mentorship role for rookie cornerback Tre Brown.

Wagner has offered Brown advice on football, life and business, and he recommended a book, “The Investment Checklist,” for the rookie to read.

“I remember seeing it and I was like, ‘Dang, I gotta pay $40 for this book?’” Brown said with a laugh Thursday. “But it was worth it.”

The investment the Seahawks made in Brown, a fourth-round pick, has provided immediate returns since he came off the injured list on Oct. 15. Brown has earned the starting role at left cornerback the past two games, emerging as a pleasant surprise on a 3-6 team trying to stay relevant in the NFC playoff chase.

Well, he’s been a pleasant surprise to just about everyone except himself.

“None of this really surprises me,” he said. “I’ve been doing this in college and stuff like that. And a lot of this stuff had to do with consistency. So if you’re surprised, I mean, you wasn’t being prepared.”

For a team that struggled to find consistent cornerback play the past few seasons, the Seahawks might have discovered a cornerstone combination with Brown and D.J. Reed.

Brown passed another rookie test Sunday in the Seahawks’ loss at Green Bay. Going in, Brown knew Aaron Rodgers liked to target young cornerbacks — and of course Rodgers did just that on a fourth-and-2 play late in the second quarter.

Brown read Rodgers’ short throw and drove quickly into the receiver, Allen Lazard, to break up the pass. Brown then sprinted up field in celebration, with safety Jamal Adams joining him. The play typified the aggressiveness with which Brown has played in his first month in the NFL.

“He plays with no fear. When he sees something, he goes,” Wagner said this week. “That was something that you noticed when he first got here, he wasn’t afraid to take a chance. Sometimes when you have a young guy or a rookie come in, they want to do right, and they want to be like the playbook so bad that it almost makes them scared to be instinctive. That was the first thing I noticed when he got here: He wasn’t afraid to be instinctive.”

Brown, 5-foot-10 and 185 pounds, has allowed just seven catches (for 44 yards) on 16 targets this season, for a passer rating of 51.0. According to Pro Football Focus, he is the only rookie to play at least 100 snaps and not allow a 15-yard reception.

On Sunday, Brown could face off against former Oklahoma teammate Kyler Murray for the first time when Arizona visits Seattle for a key NFC West showdown. Murray has missed the last two games with a sprained ankle and is questionable for Sunday.

“Kyler, he’s a great guy. He’s an incredible athlete,” Brown said. “… He’s a daredevil. You see what he does with his legs. If he doesn’t see anything there, he’s going to create a play on his own. I really don’t think he has any tendencies.”