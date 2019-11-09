RENTON — Russell Wilson liked that his rookie wide receiver would get up 5:20 a.m. to join him for their first throwing sessions together this summer in Los Angeles.

Wilson likes that the rookie continues to sit in the front row during team meetings, taking studious notes, eager to learn.

And, certainly, Wilson likes what DK Metcalf has done in his first nine games for the 7-2 Seahawks.

“He’s very mature in how he goes about his business,” Wilson said Friday, adding: “He’s just prepared every day. He’s prepared to be a true pro, to try to be great. He’s on his way just by his work ethic. I think that’s the most important thing.”

Metcalf had six catches for 123 yards, both career highs, in the Seahawks’ overtime victory over Tampa Bay, and he figures to again be marquee target for Wilson in his first Monday Night Football game at San Francisco.

“I can feel him trusting me more,” Metcalf said of his quarterback. “You’re seeing it firsthand how much he’s trusting me. Just continue to build on that and hopefully get to a level to where him and Tyler (Lockett) are.”

That trust was on display in some of the most crucial moments against Tampa Bay.

Late in the fourth quarter, Wilson hit Metcalf in stride on a crossing route, and the rookie turned up field in front of the Tampa Bay sideline and sprinted away from rookie cornerback Jamel Dean for a 53-yard touchdown.

Then in overtime, on third-and-6 from the Tampa 35-yard line, Metcalf again lined up in man-to-man coverage against Dean. Metcalf ran a stop-and-go route, and Wilson floated a high pass down the left sideline. Metcalf made the catch falling backward at the 6-yard line, holding on despite Dean’s grab of his facemask, and despite his pacifier mouthguard popping out and up in the air.

“There was a lot going on,” Metcalf said. “It was a physical play. Russ puts the ball in the perfect position and just turned around and made a play.”

Metcalf, 6-feet-4 and 229 pounds, is still just 21 years old (he turns 22 on Dec. 14), and he leads all NFL rookies in receiving yards, with 525 yards on his 29 catches; his five touchdowns are tied with Washington’s Terry McLaurin for the league lead for rookies; and his 18.1 yards per catch rank seventh among all NFL receivers.

“We love what he’s doing and how he’s contributing. Wish he could get the ball more because he’s so capable,” coach Pete Carroll said. “The crossing routes that he caught, the deep balls we’ve seen him catch. Getting down the field and making plays under duress and all that. There are no restrictions on his game at all. We’ve just got to keep going.”

The Seahawks traded up to select Metcalf late in the second round (64th overall), making him the ninth receiver taken in April’s NFL draft — after many had pegged him as a potential top-20 pick.

Wilson was one of the first to call his new receiver soon after the selection.

“The first recognition that I realized that DK may be special was as soon as he got drafted, we got on the phone and started talking for about 20 minutes about where he wanted to go and how we could get there together,” Wilson recalled. “That was the first little inclination that the hype of the draft, the height of it all, maybe even disappointment for a guy like him not going in the first round. He was so focused from day one.”

Metcalf remembered being a little surprised his new QB was calling him so quickly.

“I could tell he was really excited that the organization drafted me,” he said. “It just spoke a lot about his character and how excited he was about getting me.”

Now the Seahawks are excited about the addition of another new receiver — Josh Gordon.

Metcalf said Gordon, along with Julio Jones and Odell Beckham Jr., was one of the receivers he’s studied closely over the years.

“He’s not really talkative, so just seeing him work and how he’s come in from day one trying to learn the offense and how he runs routes,” Metcalf said.

“You’re never too old to keep learning,” he added. “I’m just trying to pick everybody’s brain. There’s always new things to be learned. Josh is the first receiver I’ve been on the team with that’s like a similar build as me, who has played in the league for a long time so he knows what he’s doing out there … (and) he approaches the game. I see him taking notes so I’m trying to compete with him taking notes and see who knows the most in the offense and all that stuff so just always something to learn.”