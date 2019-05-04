RENTON — One is, how best to put it … extremely efficient with his words.

If a question can be answered in one sentence, Marquise Blair isn’t about to do it in two.

The other seems like he would be just as productive on a podcast as he would on a football field. Need a good quote in a pinch? Ugo Amadi is your guy.

These are the two safeties the Seahawks drafted last month, both of whom introduced themselves to the media Friday. There may or may not have been a Seattle sports writer who made a reference to Penn and Teller.

But despite their personality differences, Blair and Amadi have more in common with each other than they do just about anyone else on the Seahawks. They’re both rookie defensive backs trying to produce for a team that, not long ago, had perhaps the best secondary ever.

A much more prominent Seahawks safety — Kam Chancellor — was also at the practice facility for the first day of rookie minicamp Friday. The four-time Pro Bowler won’t play another down in the NFL, but he wanted to wish the first-year guys luck.

Kam’s presence seemed to carry some symbolism as well. If you wanted a “changing of the guard” portrait for Seattle’s back end, that was it.

This is the first season we know that no members of that Super Bowl secondary will play for the Seahawks. Earl Thomas is in Baltimore, Richard Sherman is in San Francisco and Chancellor suffered a career-ending injury.

But it wasn’t long ago that Seahawks coach Pete Carroll had a group of unknowns that morphed into the most feared group of defensive backs in football. And though the odds of recreating something resembling the Legion of Boom are low, you know this coaching staff thinks it can do it.

Enter the rookies.

Blair was considered one of the more violent hitters in the draft. Too violent sometimes, as multiple ejections for targeting in college would suggest. But there is plenty of upside for the second rounder (47th overall pick), who is currently practicing at strong safety.

Blair had two interceptions, six passes defended, 107 tackles and five tackles for a loss in his two seasons at Utah. He ran his 40 in 4.48 seconds at the combine and logged a 35-inch vertical.

He just doesn’t really … what’s the word? Speak.

You’re a man of few words, a reporter said Friday.

“Yes sir.” he said.

Why is that?

“That’s just me.”

Hey, nothing to apologize for. It’s not like he’s standoffish.

Blair with the media is like the guy who doesn’t want to talk to his Uber driver but still gives really polite answers. Besides, transcribing quotes is the worst part of the job.

Amadi, on the other hand, will make reporters type a little bit. But it looks like it’s going to be worth it.

On seeing his parents at the practice facility Friday

“I actually saw them in the cafeteria and I turned into a little baby. You know how your parents used to pick you up from day care? I was ‘Oh, my God,’ that’s the feeling I had.”

On whether being at Oregon prepared him for spread offenses

“Yeah, coming from the Pac-12 you say ‘hut’ it’s a pass every time. Especially playing Washington State. I’m pretty used to it. I won’t flinch when I see a pass.”

On whether Blair can speak more than one sentence at a time

Oh definitely. I don’t know if he’s going to write a book or not … but he talks to me. I don’t know if you (the media) have something going on, but he talks to me. Good vibes going on.”

Not that any of this is a high priority for fans. They want to know if Amadi can play.

Right now, the Seahawks have the fourth-round pick (132nd overall) practicing at free safety, where Bradley McDougald is expected to start this year. But Amadi’s versatility may allow him to see some time at nickelback, which Seattle has a need for.

McDougald is really the only Seahawks safety guaranteed to start the opener if he stays healthy. Outside of that, it’s an open competition.

So here we are, four months away from the season with story lines already developing. Plenty to talk about when it comes to the safeties, regardless of whether the safety talks.