PHILADELPHIA — Events elsewhere meant the Seahawks’ road for their second playoff game got a little longer.

But it seems Seattle’s true comfort zone is as far away from home as possible.

Having gone just 4-4 at CenturyLink Field this year, the Seahawks are 2-0 in Philadelphia this season following a 17-9 win over the Eagles in a wild card playoff game Sunday — the same score by which they won here in November.

And that means the Seahawks head to Green Bay, a trip that became Seattle’s fate when the Vikings upset the Saints in the first game of the day.

But that also means an extra day to prepare — they will be play at 3:40 p.m. (PT) Sunday instead of Saturday afternoon at San Francisco.

And at this point, the harder the better seems Seattle’s motto.

The Seahawks converted 8 of 14 third-down attempts Sunday — including a 36-yard pass to DK Metcalf on a third-and-10 to run out the clock. They held the Eagles to just nine points on five drives to the Seattle 28 or closer, including two to the 10 or closer, twice getting fourth-down stops in the fourth quarter.

It was a fitting way for Metcalf to end a game in which he set an NFL rookie playoff receiving record with 160 yards.

It was a game in which Seattle never trailed and came up with big play time and again, either when the Eagles were close to scoring or when the Eagles seemed on the verge of stopping the Seattle offense and getting the home fans into it.

It was a crowd that arrived with great enthusiasm after the Eagles won four in a row to get a home playoff game but was hushed early when starting quarterback Carson Wentz left with a concussion following the second series of the game.

Wentz was apparently hurt on the first play of the Eagles’ second drive, when he tried to escape a rush and was tackled by Bradley McDougald with Jadeveon Clowney coming over as Wentz was falling to the turf. Clowney lowered his shoulder into the back of Wentz and his helmet hit Wentz’s head. No penalty was called.

Wentz finished the series, which ended after the Eagles got one first down on a penalty, and was then examined in the blue tent on the sidelines before being escorted to the locker room.

Josh McCown, a 40-year old who had never before appeared in the playoffs, had a few nice moments but couldn’t get the Eagles in the end zone.

The Seahawks had won just one playoff game on the road before Pete Carroll arrived in 2010.

They have now won three in eight tries under Carroll and two of the last five.

The Seahawks seemed to have the upper hand from the start and took control for good when they scored touchdowns on their last drive of the first half and first drive of the second to take a 17-6 lead.

Both were keyed by Wilson passes to Metcalf with some vintage-looking plays by Marshawn Lynch thrown in.

A Wilson-to-Metcalf 26 yard pass got Seattle moving on a drive to end the first half that Lynch capped with a 5-yard run, plowing through traffic to put the Seahawks ahead 10-3 at the half.

After the Eagles kicked a field goal to start the third quarter, Seattle responded with a quick 81-yard drive.

It got going when Wilson hit Lynch on a play-action pass for 20 yards on a third-and-one play.

Two plays later, more expert play-action by Wilson helped Metcalf break wide open past Avonte Maddox down the middle of the field. Metcalf reached to catch the pass and fell deep in Eagles territory, then got up and as Maddox tried to bring him down, tumbled into the end zone to make it 17-6.

The Eagles responded with another drive to the Seattle 20 but were again held to a field goal.

Philadelphia responded by marching 64 yards to the Seattle 24. Facing fourth-and-four, Philadelphia coach Doug Pederson use the same gambler mentality that helped the Eagles win the Super Bowl two years ago and went for it.

The play call was good as Miles Sanders broke open past Clowney into the flat.

But the result was only good for Seattle as Sanders dropped the ball on what would have been a sure first down.

Seattle went three-and-out on its next drive and the Eagles got the ball back at their 31 with 4:56 to play.

A pass-interference penalty on Tre Flowers went for 39 yards and put the ball at the Seahawks’ 13 with 3:56 left.

But a sack by Rasheem Green on the next play — and two short gains brought up a fourth-and-seven from the 10 with two minutes left.

Then came another sack — Seattle’s season-high seventh of the year — that was credited to Jadeveon Clowney, and that was finally that.

Seattle led 10-3 at the end of a first half that it dominated even more greatly in the stats.

Seattle outgained the Eagles 227 yards to 87, holding the Eagles to a net of 23 passing yards.

Seattle seemed in control even before Wentz got hurt, holding the Eagles to two punts and just 13 yards on nine plays on the two series that he played.

But Seattle had trouble early converting yards into points, twice stopped on drives inside the Eagles’ 30 that resulted in field goal attempts.

The first kick was blocked but Jason Myers made the second, from 49 yards out on day when the winds were swirling, to put Seattle up 3-0 at the end of the first quarter.

McCown led one decent drive midway through the second quarter to move the Eagles from their 8 to the Seattle 26.

But the drive stalled there, with Bobby Wagner making a nice open-field tackle on Boston Scott on third down.

Jake Elliott responded with a 46-yard field goal to tie it at 3 with 2:53 to play in the half.

Seattle then put together its most complete drive of the half, going 82 yards in nine plays, capped by Lynch’s vintage 5-yard TD run to take a 10-3 lead at the break.

The drive was keyed by two third-down conversions on passes by Wilson — the first of 26 yards to DK Metcalf and the next of 38 yards to David Moore.

Moore appeared ready to be stopped short of the first down after taking a check-down pass from Wilson, who for one of many times on the day, kept plays alive with his feet.

But Moore slipped out of the tackle attempt of Cre’Von LeBlanc and then scooted down the sideline to the 5.

After penalties on both teams, Seattle had a first down at the 5 three plays later and Lynch burst over the left side through a hole created by George Fant — playing left tackle in place of Duane Brown — and then plowed through traffic into the end zone.