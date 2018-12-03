Doug Baldwin, Bobby Wagner and the Seahawks' receivers all talked about how good it was to see Richard Sherman, but unsurprisingly, he didn't have much interaction with his former quarterback.

Richard Sherman made the rounds before Sunday’s Seahawks-49ers game at CenturyLink Field — his first in Seattle since being released by the Seahawks last March and signing with San Francisco.

He stopped and talked to former teammates, and even replicated the warmup he had done for most of the past decade with Doug Baldwin, the two playing a little catch.

Afterward, he also lingered, hanging out at midfield following Seattle’s 43-16 win, exchanging warm embraces with a handful of former teammates, such as middle linebacker Bobby Wagner, and exchanging jerseys with Baldwin, each inscribing notes on the jerseys for each other.

Later, while proudly holding the jersey, Baldwin spoke emotionally of reuniting with Sherman and said he had asked him earlier in the week if they could again warmup pre-game, just like the old days.

“It brought back great memories,’’ Baldwin said. “But it was also sad knowing that it could be one of the last times we do it.’’

Many of the Seahawks spoke fondly of their reunion with Sherman on Sunday, but when it came to Russell Wilson, Sherman’s interaction with the quarterback – as well as his post-game comments — only further fueled the idea that tension remains. It’s an perception Sherman reinforced this week when he said during his weekly press conference that the two have no relationship.

Sherman was talking to Baldwin before the game near the tunnel where the Seahawks take the field when Wilson jogged out for pre-game warmups. As Wilson ran past Sherman, the two players — two of the most iconic athletes in Seattle sports history — exchanged a quick hug.

Emphasis on quick, as Wilson later acknowledged.

“Just said ‘what’s up,’ real fast,’’ Wilson said. “That was it. I think we’re both focused on getting ready for the game. That was really all that we had. … I didn’t get a chance to talk to him much today.’’

Sherman, likewise, didn’t have much to say about Wilson.

Asked about how he thought Wilson played, Sherman said: “He played well. I think he threw for 160 or 170 (actually, 185) so. … Their running game is really effective and they let him get to his spots and kept the game plan simple.’’

Wilson threw only two of his 17 passes in Sherman’s direction and none in the first half. Wilson didn’t throw a pass toward Sherman until the third quarter when he hit Baldwin on a little curl route. Baldwin then slipped out of Sherman’s grasp to pick up 21 yards, converting a second-and-21 situation.

In the fourth quarter, Wilson hit Jaron Brown on an 18-yard TD pass in the area of the 49ers zone occupied by Sherman.

Wilson said he didn’t pay attention to where Sherman was, but nor did he try to avoid him.

“No I have no fear,’’ Wilson said. “I know what to do. There’s certain things you don’t want to do around him. … We didn’t even really throw it that much today, anyway. I’ve never really said, ‘No, I’m not going to go in a certain direction’ or anything like that,’ ’’

Sherman said it was “a fun play’’ when he got beaten by Baldwin. “He usually ducks in and he ducked out that time,’’ Sherman said. “It was pretty funny.’’

As for getting beaten on the TD by Brown, Sherman said “(Wilson) just scrambled around and got us into a scramble drill. … it’s just one of those plays where he gets out of the pocket and guys start running anywhere they want to.’’

Sherman and the Seahawks will reunite in two weeks in the Bay Area, when Seattle plays the 49ers again on Dec. 16.

Conversely, Wilson had a more meaningful talk after the game with another former Seahawk, linebacker Malcolm Smith, the MVP of the Super Bowl win over Denver.

Smith was flagged in the second quarter for a late hit on Wilson.

“We talked about it,’’ Wilson said. “He said he didn’t mean to hit me that way. It was really, I didn’t see him. I don’t normally get hit very hard when I’m running around. I usually kind of see people. … But we chipped it up after. He said ‘I didn’t mean to hit you that way or whatever.’’’